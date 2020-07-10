Virus Outbreak: Hakka Affairs Council to issue digital travel vouchers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Hakka Affairs Council on Wednesday announced that electronic travel vouchers would be issued to boost tourism and spending at Hakka villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council is to issue 280,000 sets of vouchers, it said in a statement.

People with national identification cards, and people who are married to Taiwanese and also have residency would be eligible for the vouchers, the council said.

Members of the Hakka Affairs Council attend a news conference in Taipei on Wednesday to announce that the council would issue electronic travel vouchers to boost tourism and spending at Hakka villages amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: CNA

People can enter a draw for the vouchers by registering through the council’s official account on messaging app Line within the event’s time frame, it said.

There are two types of vouchers — those reserved for families with adults aged 65 or older, and those designed for individuals, it said, adding that 140,000 vouchers would be made available in each category.

From 9am on Wednesday next week until Sunday next week, registration is open to families with adults aged 65 or older, with the winners to be announced on July 20, the council said.

From 9am on July 22 until July 26, others can register in the second draw, with the winners to be announced on July 27, it said.

Winners would be able to use the vouchers from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 at the nation’s 70 key development areas of Hakka culture, commonly known as Hakka villages, it said.

More than 4,000 designated businesses across 11 cities and counties are part of the voucher program, the council said.

Others businesses in the food, accommodation and cultural industries at one of the 70 Hakka villages that are registered for tax purposes can apply to join the program, it said.

Draw winners would receive vouchers with a face value of NT$100 each, the council said, adding that one voucher may be used for every NT$100 spent.

The vouchers would be redeemable via QR code, it said, adding that they would not be valid in the township where the holder has their household registration.

The council said that it hopes the program encourages families to explore Hakka villages, and their rich and diverse cultural heritage, as well as driving consumption and stimulating the tourism industry.