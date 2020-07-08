An academic yesterday drew criticism from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) after saying that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) nominees for a Examination Yuan president and member are unfit for the positions.
Fan hit back at Kuei Hung-chen (桂宏誠) — an assistant professor of political science at Shih Hsin University who used to head the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Mainland Affairs Committee — describing his comments on the nominations as “too arbitrary” and “shocking.”
Fan said she felt sorry that the KMT would back an academic like him.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Speaking yesterday at a public hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on the Examination Yuan nominees, Kuei said that former minister of education Huang Jong-tsun (黃榮村), nominated to be the body’s next president, is not a “right fit.”
If Huang, 73, assumes the position, he would be the oldest Examination Yuan president in three decades, and the wisdom that comes with age might add some advantages, Kuei said.
However, Huang has never passed a national examination for public servants, whereas all previous heads of the Examination Yuan, which is in charge of validating the qualifications of the nation’s civil servants, had relevant experience, Kuei said.
Huang might not be capable of understanding the significance of the national examination system and the role that the examinations play in social mobility, Kuei added.
Huang’s resume shows his leadership qualities, such as his considerable effort on behalf of the human rights movement during the nation’s Martial Law era, but that experience is more relevant for the Control Yuan than the Examination Yuan, he said.
Kuei also raised doubts over the nomination of Ho Yi-cheng (何怡澄), head of National Chengchi University’s public finance department, to be an Examination Yuan member.
Ho was nominated based on “having profound academic knowledge and distinctive publications or inventions,” but among her journal articles — 16 in Chinese and three in English — only one featured her as an independent author, making her nomination unjustifiable, he said.
Fan, who also has a background in academia, said that Ho’s articles are listed in the Social Science Citation Index and the Taiwan Social Sciences Citation Index, two databases that have rigorous standards for the articles they accept.
Many of Ho’s articles featured her as the first author or correspondent author, Fan said.
“On what grounds can Kuei judge that Ho has not made distinctive academic contributions?” she asked.
Kuei said that Kuo Chen-hsiung (郭振雄) — the head of National Taipei University’s accountancy department — was listed as the first author in nine of Ho’s journal articles and the correspondent author in seven.
If the DPP wants to appoint nominees based on the criterion that it claims to use, perhaps Kuo would make a better nominee, Kuei said.
Kuei said that although his remarks about Huang might have been “impolite,” he never said that Huang was not competent to serve as president of the Executive Yuan.
However, the post of Control Yuan president would probably be a much better match for his experience, Kuei said.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
SOUTH WINDS: Taiwan’s southeastern region, as well as central and southern regions, would see regional showers and thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the next two days might cause damage in affected areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, urging people to stay vigilant. With the weakening of a Pacific high-pressure system and with a frontal system in the north moving south, the nation would come under the influence of southwest and south winds today, the bureau said. People in the nation’s southeastern region, as well as in central and southern Taiwan, are likely to experience regional showers or thundershowers, it said. Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide, and people in some regions