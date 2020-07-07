Taiwan has not yet received an application for the Dalai Lama to visit Taiwan, but would address such a request under “relevant rules,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday after the Tibetan spiritual leader expressed an interest in returning to the nation.
“We will, in accordance with the principle of mutual respect and at a time of convenience for both sides, welcome the Dalai Lama to come to Taiwan again to propagate Buddhist teachings,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
Ou was responding to requests for comment after the Dalai Lama on Sunday addressed supporters in Taiwan in a video birthday message, and he said he would like to visit Taiwan again.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“As the political scenario changes, it may be that I’ll be able to visit you in Taiwan again. I hope so. Whatever happens, I’ll remain with you in spirit,” the Dalai Lama said on his Web site.
The Dalai Lama has visited Taiwan three times — in 1997, 2001 and 2009, during the presidencies of Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) respectively.
The Dalai Lama has not visited during the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who first took office in 2016.
In other news, the ministry yesterday reiterated Taiwan and Somaliland’s intention to deepen bilateral relations after a report revealed multiple attempts by Beijing to persuade the self-declared east African nation not to establish ties with Taiwan.
Ou said that the ministry would not comment on the reported efforts of the Chinese embassy in Somalia to persuade Somaliland to halt contact with Taiwan.
The nations’ efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation are based on longstanding friendships and universal values such as freedom, democracy, justice and rule of law, Ou said.
She also said that Taiwan would gradually expand its cooperation with Somaliland in the fields of public health, energy, mining, education and agriculture under the “Taiwan Model,” which promotes the development of mutually beneficial relations.
Ou was responding to a story published on Sunday on the news Web site Somaliland Chronicle, which, citing multiple sources, said that Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Qin Jian (覃儉) visited Somaliland twice over the past few months to persuade its government to cease all activities with Taiwan.
Somaliland in 1991 declared independence after a civil war in Somalia.
It is not recognized as a country by the international community and has no official diplomatic ties with any nation.
Additional reporting by Lu Yi-hsuan
