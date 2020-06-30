The Executive Yuan yesterday encouraged the public to preorder government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers and to choose the digital format to avoid long lines when they become available later this week.
For those who prefer physical vouchers, preorders could be made at major convenience stores in the same way as in the government-run purchasing program for masks, Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) told a news conference.
During the first round or preordering from tomorrow to Tuesday next week, Taiwanese nationals and foreign spouses with resident certificates can order the vouchers on the Web site 3000.gov.tw or at convenience stores, Tang said.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
The NT$3,000 (US$101.26) vouchers per person, issued by the government to help boost the domestic economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, can be ordered by paying NT$1,000 on the Web site or at major convenience stores throughout the nation, she said.
People can collect the vouchers from July 15 to July 31 at the convenience stores by presenting their National Health Insurance card or national identification card, Tang said.
The second round of preordering is scheduled for Aug. 1 to Aug. 15, with the paper vouchers being delivered from Aug. 15 to Aug. 31 at the same outlets, she said.
However, preordering is not the only option, as paper vouchers will also be available at post offices from July 15, with the government providing real-time information on a Web site to show which post offices have supplies, Tang said.
The government has printed 12 million sets of paper vouchers at a cost of NT$900 million, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
The other option is for people to register their credit card on the voucher program Web site, starting from tomorrow, and after spending NT$3,000 at a designated store, they will receive a refund of NT$2,000, the ministry said.
The refund will also be provided to those who register and withdraw NT$2,000 in cash from ATMs of Taishin International Bank, CTBC Bank Co or Cathay United Bank, or who use stored value cards or mobile payment apps to obtain the vouchers, Tang said.
More details of the stimulus program are available on its Web site at https://bit.ly/3dJjO4o.
