Taiwan had as of the end of last month donated about 10,980 tonnes of white rice to countries suffering from food shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prices of white rice around the world have fluctuated greatly, as border controls and lockdown measures implemented by nations to curb the spread of the virus have affected the global food supply chain, Agriculture and Food Agency Deputy Director-General Juang Lao-dar (莊老達) said on Tuesday.
With a sufficient national grain reserve, Taiwan plans to donate a total of 36,410 tonnes of white rice to 16 nations this year, including its diplomatic allies Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Eswatini, as well as African countries affected by food shortages, Juang said.
Photo: CNA
The donations are part of Taiwan’s international humanitarian efforts, which have been ongoing for 18 years, to help nations suffering from grain shortages due to poverty, hunger or major disasters, he said.
The agency — which collaborates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and non-governmental organizations such as the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation — has helped more than 40 countries in Africa, Central and South America, Asia and Oceania with grain donations, he said, adding that the amount of white rice donated totals about 400,000 tonnes.
The donations were made after ensuring that they would not disrupt domestic supplies or the international trade order, he added.
Honduras has been highlighted in the government’s grain donation efforts, as it had suffered a drought-induced food shortage before a wide range of economic activities came to a halt amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Juang said, adding that the rice donations were a timely relief for the nation.
“Seeing white rice bags printed with ‘Taiwan Can Help’ being loaded into containers brings us an indescribable sense of joy,” said an anonymous staff member of the grain-processing operator that works with the government on humanitarian aid.
It has been an honor to assist with the international donations, as it not only helps those in need, but also raises the global profile of Taiwanese rice, they added.
‘UNIQUE VANTAGE POINT’: The Tang Prize Foundation said his work showed that potential conflicts involving China in Southeast Asia are not yet properly understood Wang Gungwu (王賡武), an Australian historian who focuses on China-Southeast Asian relations, was yesterday announced as the winner of this year’s Tang Prize for Sinology for his research into the Chinese world order, Chinese overseas and Chinese migratory experience. Academia Sinica vice president Huang Chin-Shing (黃進興), who is chairman of the Tang Prize selection committee, made the announcement at a news conference in Taipei. Wang has developed a unique approach to understanding China by scrutinizing its long and complex relationships with its southern neighbors, which “enriched the explanation of China’s changing place in the world, traditionally developed from an internalist perspective or
MISINFORMATION: Taichung has fined a Taiwanese woman who returned from Bangladesh for lying about wearing a protective gown on the flight back to Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced one new imported case of COVID-19, a Taiwanese businessman in his 60s who was on the same flight as a couple returning from Bangladesh who tested positive on Monday. Case No. 446 arrived in Taiwan on Saturday last week on a transfer flight from Malaysia, the center told a news conference. He was on the same transfer flight with case Nos. 444 and 445, a 50-something Bangladeshi man and his 40-something Taiwanese wife, who had both been treated for COVID-19 while in Bangladesh, the center said. The man was seated one row in front of
Sixty-seven percent of people aged 19 to 45 in a survey said that they did not use a condom during sex, the Formosa Cancer Foundation said yesterday as it released a music video to raise awareness about genital human papillomavirus (HPV). Citing a 2014 study conducted in the US, foundation vice president Tsai Li-chuan (蔡麗娟) said that the lifetime probability of acquiring HPV was more than 80 percent for women and men. Every day in Taiwan, an average of four women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, which is mostly associated with HPV infection, she said, adding that 674 people died of
A new wave of COVID-19 infections in Beijing came at an “interesting” time, shortly after the Chinese government’s two annual national meetings, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The two meetings refer to the plenary meetings of China’s top political, legislative and consultative bodies, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and the National People’s Congress. Chen made the remark during the college’s 20th weekly report on COVID-19, which was held on campus. After reporting no domestic COVID-19 cases for 56 days in Beijing, the city reported its first case on June 11, followed by