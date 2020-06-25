Taiwan donates rice to nations hit by food shortages

By Chien Hui-ju and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan had as of the end of last month donated about 10,980 tonnes of white rice to countries suffering from food shortages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prices of white rice around the world have fluctuated greatly, as border controls and lockdown measures implemented by nations to curb the spread of the virus have affected the global food supply chain, Agriculture and Food Agency Deputy Director-General Juang Lao-dar (莊老達) said on Tuesday.

With a sufficient national grain reserve, Taiwan plans to donate a total of 36,410 tonnes of white rice to 16 nations this year, including its diplomatic allies Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua and Eswatini, as well as African countries affected by food shortages, Juang said.

Taiwan’s Representative to the Philippines Hsu Pei-yung on Tuesday hands over a bag of rice and vegetables donated by the Taiwan Association Inc Philippines Youth Chapter in Calawis District, Rizal Province. Photo: CNA

The donations are part of Taiwan’s international humanitarian efforts, which have been ongoing for 18 years, to help nations suffering from grain shortages due to poverty, hunger or major disasters, he said.

The agency — which collaborates with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and non-governmental organizations such as the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation — has helped more than 40 countries in Africa, Central and South America, Asia and Oceania with grain donations, he said, adding that the amount of white rice donated totals about 400,000 tonnes.

The donations were made after ensuring that they would not disrupt domestic supplies or the international trade order, he added.

Honduras has been highlighted in the government’s grain donation efforts, as it had suffered a drought-induced food shortage before a wide range of economic activities came to a halt amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Juang said, adding that the rice donations were a timely relief for the nation.

“Seeing white rice bags printed with ‘Taiwan Can Help’ being loaded into containers brings us an indescribable sense of joy,” said an anonymous staff member of the grain-processing operator that works with the government on humanitarian aid.

It has been an honor to assist with the international donations, as it not only helps those in need, but also raises the global profile of Taiwanese rice, they added.