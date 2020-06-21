Taipei exhibition highlights Hong Kong protests

‘BE WATER’: Causeway Bay Books owner Lam Wing-kei said at the opening that Hong Kongers should be prepared to fight for the territory from abroad

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter





An exhibition documenting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong against a now-withdrawn extradition bill opened yesterday in Taipei, with a theme that says Hong Kong protesters should be as resilient as water.

Among the exhibits at the opening in the Bopiliao Historic Block (剝皮寮歷史街區) in Wanhua District (萬華) is a statue titled Hong Kong Goddess of Democracy, which portrays a female protester during last year’s rallies, and a banner with the words “be water” — a quote from late actor Bruce Lee (李小龍) that became a protest slogan.

Hong Kong Outlanders spokeswoman Justine said that the large 23kg banner is iconic, as it embodies the voices of Hong Kongers from all 18 districts in the territory.

A person yesterday speaks at an exhibition in Taipei documenting the pro-democracy protests against the now-withdrawn extradition bill in Hong Kong. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Another spokesperson for the group, who wished only to be identified as English, said that just as dripping water eventually erodes away a rock, so shall Hong Kongers’ determination prevail over tyranny.

Justine said the exhibition took six months for the group to prepare and she hopes it could eventually tour the nation, to allow more Taiwanese to learn about Hong Kongers’ quest for democracy.

Causeway Bay Books owner Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), who attended the opening, cited the example of Jews forming Israel as a model, saying that Hong Kongers do not have to be in Hong Kong to liberate the territory.

Adolf Hitler killed 6 million Jews during World War II, prompting them to flee Germany and later found Israel, which is an example Hong Kongers could follow, Lam said.

He is optimistic about Hong Kongers rebuilding Hong Kong from elsewhere in the world, he said, adding that Hong Kong does not have to represent a geographic location.

Although Taiwan is an ideal place from which to rebuild Hong Kong, uncertainties loom, including China’s attempts to infiltrate and annex the nation and the self-identity of some Taiwanese, Lam said.

Some Taiwanese identify as Taiwanese and Chinese and consider it acceptable to do China’s bidding, he said, adding that this presents problems for the nation.

The Mainland Affairs Council has introduced the Hong Kong Humanitarian Assistance Action Plan, but its legal status is undetermined, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said.

The council should clarify the review procedure for applications prospective Hong Kong immigrants submit and introduce a mechanism for civil participation when offering Hong Kongers assistance, he said.

Only by setting clear rules can Taiwan truly support Hong Kong, he said.

The exhibition is open every day from 9am to 6pm until July 5.

Additional reporting by CNA