An exhibition documenting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong against a now-withdrawn extradition bill opened yesterday in Taipei, with a theme that says Hong Kong protesters should be as resilient as water.
Among the exhibits at the opening in the Bopiliao Historic Block (剝皮寮歷史街區) in Wanhua District (萬華) is a statue titled Hong Kong Goddess of Democracy, which portrays a female protester during last year’s rallies, and a banner with the words “be water” — a quote from late actor Bruce Lee (李小龍) that became a protest slogan.
Hong Kong Outlanders spokeswoman Justine said that the large 23kg banner is iconic, as it embodies the voices of Hong Kongers from all 18 districts in the territory.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Another spokesperson for the group, who wished only to be identified as English, said that just as dripping water eventually erodes away a rock, so shall Hong Kongers’ determination prevail over tyranny.
Justine said the exhibition took six months for the group to prepare and she hopes it could eventually tour the nation, to allow more Taiwanese to learn about Hong Kongers’ quest for democracy.
Causeway Bay Books owner Lam Wing-kei (林榮基), who attended the opening, cited the example of Jews forming Israel as a model, saying that Hong Kongers do not have to be in Hong Kong to liberate the territory.
Adolf Hitler killed 6 million Jews during World War II, prompting them to flee Germany and later found Israel, which is an example Hong Kongers could follow, Lam said.
He is optimistic about Hong Kongers rebuilding Hong Kong from elsewhere in the world, he said, adding that Hong Kong does not have to represent a geographic location.
Although Taiwan is an ideal place from which to rebuild Hong Kong, uncertainties loom, including China’s attempts to infiltrate and annex the nation and the self-identity of some Taiwanese, Lam said.
Some Taiwanese identify as Taiwanese and Chinese and consider it acceptable to do China’s bidding, he said, adding that this presents problems for the nation.
The Mainland Affairs Council has introduced the Hong Kong Humanitarian Assistance Action Plan, but its legal status is undetermined, Taiwan Association for Human Rights secretary-general Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔) said.
The council should clarify the review procedure for applications prospective Hong Kong immigrants submit and introduce a mechanism for civil participation when offering Hong Kongers assistance, he said.
Only by setting clear rules can Taiwan truly support Hong Kong, he said.
The exhibition is open every day from 9am to 6pm until July 5.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from
Investors in Taipei yesterday accused Chinese-Malaysian businessman Ronald Aai, operator of the cryptocurrency wallet Cloud Token, of defrauding 1,000 Taiwanese out of NT$900 million (US$30.32 million) in an alleged financial scam. At a media briefing yesterday, Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) called for a judicial investigation into Cloud Token, saying that law enforcement authorities should arrest Aai if he is in Taiwan and detain any Taiwanese accomplices. Kao, a former vice president at Hon Hai Technology Group’s Industrial Big Data Office, said that Aai came to Taiwan last year to conduct promotional seminars and recruit people to invest in Cloud
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers have expressed concern that the government is “going backward” on use of the nation’s name on diplomatic documents after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued instructions on name cards that eschewed “Taiwan.” The ministry is not using the word “Taiwan” on name cards of government officials stationed overseas, sources said, citing an internal notification from the ministry sent to Taiwan’s embassies and consulate offices on Friday. The notification gave a format protocol for name cards that included symbols of the Republic of China (ROC), such as the plum blossom emblem and the ROC flag. Two main designs