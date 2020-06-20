Wide-ranging changes to the Regulations on Preventing Schoolyard Bullying (校園霸凌防制準則) are being mulled, which would include a definition of Internet or electronic bullying, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday.
The ministry cited polls, conducted using random sampling, that found that 55,000 out of 3 million, or 1.83 percent, of students from fifth grade to the third year of high school in the 2017 school year were bullied online, up from 26,000 students, or 0.8 percent, in the 2015 school year.
The statistics show that Internet bullying is becoming more prevalent, prompting its inclusion as a category in the regulations, the ministry said.
Restorative justice would be a guiding principle in the reforms, it said.
It would de-escalate conflict and urge reconciliation between individuals by including them in a reconciliatory meeting, the ministry said.
A draft amendment has provisions to allow anyone with knowledge of a bullying incident to notify schools, the ministry said, adding that any reports of bullying by the media, the police or medical workers would be considered an official report.
To uphold the spirit of the Education Fundamental Act (教育基本法) and to prevent students from being bullied, the draft amendments include deans, vice deans and other faculty, including substitute teachers and other school workers, among those who might bully students, it said.
Deans would be investigated by the ministry, or the local government’s education authority, while cases involving vice deans, faculty and other staff would be forwarded to the judiciary, in line with the Teachers’ Act (教師法), it said.
A committee to investigate bullying would seek input from doctors, psychiatrists, psychologists, social welfare personnel and lawyers as appropriate, the ministry said.
Should accusations of bullying fail to be substantiated, the committee should still look into whether there have been incidents of corporal punishment or improper education, the ministry said, citing the Teachers’ Act.
The draft amendments define bullying as “repeated invasive action” — the direct or indirect derision, ostracization or harassment via language, pictures, symbols or physical acts with derogatory connotations, or through digital means on the Internet — committed against another, the ministry said.
The action has to be deliberate and cause the victim to be afraid, feel physical pain or mental stress, suffer financially or have other effects detrimental to normal learning, it said.
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives
The Yushan National Park Administration is considering amending regulations to ban people from exposing their bodies on the peak of Yushan (玉山), a park official said on Saturday. People have over the past few months been posting online nude photographs of themselves on the summit, apparently to express the joy of making it to the top, park administration Deputy Director Lin Wen-ho (林文和) said. About one-third of the nation’s mountains above 3,000m are in Yushan National Park, of which Yushan’s main peak — the nation’s tallest mountain at 3,952m — is the most popular, with about 500,000 people filing applications to climb
PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday. As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said. The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level. The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said. A round trip from