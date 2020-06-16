Former Central Weather Bureau (CWB) forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) yesterday criticized CWB acting director-general Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典), saying that Cheng inaccurately predicted that the nation would see an early end to the plum rain season and that Cheng’s comments compromised the bureau’s credibility.
With a weather front moving north, the nation has had high temperatures and afternoon showers in the past few weeks due to the dominant influence of a Pacific high-pressure system, a sign of an early termination of the plum rain season, Cheng said on Facebook on Sunday, adding that the rain could return later this month.
In his online column yesterday, Wu said that Cheng’s prediction of a second plum rain season contradicted his assertion of an early end to the season.
Photo: Liu Pin-chuan, Taipei Times
The center on May 31 published a long-term weather forecast, which showed that rainfall this month is highly likely to be within the normal range, Wu said, adding that the report did not say that there would be an early end to the plum rain season.
“The report offers a rather accurate long-term weather forecast, but I am afraid its credibility has been greatly weakened by the acting director-general’s remarks on Facebook,” Wu said.
Despite the technology available, there was no way for meteorologists to tell at the end of last month or the beginning of this month whether there would still be plum rain fronts affecting the nation in the second half of this month, he said.
Cheng spoke too soon and contradicted information published by the bureau, Wu said, adding that historical weather data show that it is quite normal to have one or two relatively dry weeks amid the plum rain season.
The fourth front of the plum rain season, a stationary front, is expected to move close to Taiwan on Sunday along with a southeasterly airstream, based on simulations conducted by meteorologists in the EU and the US, Wu said.
TRAVEL RETURNS: The CECC said that flights between Vietnam and Taiwan would soon resume, with carriers planning to start or increase daily flights to the country As Taiwan and other nations begin to ease COVID-19 prevention measures for international travel, some airlines have said they plan to gradually resume services from Taiwan. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Wednesday said that flights between Taiwan and Vietnam would soon resume, as the Southeast Asian nation plans to allow entry to Taiwanese, as well as travelers from Japan, South Korea and Cambodia. The CECC on Wednesday next week would announce regulations governing the arrival of business travelers, he said, adding that the center would still ask people to observe
People should not attempt to snap chopsticks in two with their buttocks as injuries to the buttocks or the anus could cause cellulitis, a gastroenterologist said yesterday. Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) had pledged that he would snap one chopstick in two with his buttocks for every 10,000 votes exceeding 400,000 in the recall vote against then-Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜). Civic groups had campaigned for Han’s removal after he ran as the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 11 presidential election, entering the race a few months after he was elected mayor, in what some voters said was
‘FULL-ON CLASH’: ‘KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang asked us not to initiate revenge recalls, but that is exactly what we are going to do,’ retired teacher Chou Ming-tai said About 500 protesters demonstrated on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei yesterday, vowing to recall President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and lawmakers in the pan-green camp. The protesters rallied around several themes, accusing Tsai of rigging the Jan. 11 presidential election, that she “bought” her doctorate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and that Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers who pander to her should be recalled. Democracy Watch Alliance convener Huang Cheng-chung (黃正忠) said that if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) does not take action on the death of KMT Kaohsiung City Council Speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), he
AN OPPORTUNITY: A professor attending the rally with his family said that it was a chance for Taiwanese to reflect on their own prejudices African Americans in Taiwan yesterday held a rally in Taipei to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, and were joined by Aboriginal rights advocates who spoke out about all racist violence. The movement has gained renewed momentum after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on May 25 when white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking worldwide protests against police brutality and racism. The rally, which started at 2pm in front of the National Taiwan Museum, attracted nearly 300 people, according to police estimates. Stefanie Davis, of the Black Lives