Keelung Islet to reopen to visitors following repairs

PACKAGE TOURS: The volcanic islet’s peak is 182m above sea level and people can see Taiwan’s northern coastline from there if the weather is clear

By Yu Chao-fu and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Keelung Islet (基隆嶼) is to reopen to visitors on July 1 after a year-long project to repair hiking walkways, the Keelung City Government said on Sunday.

As COVID-19 fears subside in Taiwan, the city government has decided to reopen the islet after the repair work finishes this month, Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director-General Tseng Tzu-wen (曾姿雯) said.

The volcanic islet, which is 4.9km off Keelung, is 960m long and 400m wide, with its peak reaching 182m above sea level.

Keelung Islet is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Keelung City Government

The islet has a lot to offer, including a hiking trail, native plants, beautiful coasts and views of the sea, Tseng said.

A round trip from the trailhead to the peak and back would take 60 to 80 minutes, she said, adding that people can view Taiwan’s northern coastline from the peak if the weather is clear.

People can book islet tour packages online starting tomorrow, but the number of visitors is capped at 1,200 per day, so they are advised to book early, especially if they want to visit on weekends, Tseng said.

The city government is collaborating with 19 ferry operators which have passed safety requirements, she said, adding that ferry tickets would be included in the tour packages.