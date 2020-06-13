New immigrants are an integral part of Taiwan: minister

New immigrants are an integral part of Taiwanese society and are a key to making the country beautiful, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said yesterday at a charity sale for the benefit of migrant workers.

“Because of Taiwan’s new immigrants, the nation has become like a beautiful painting. They have become an integral part of Taiwan’s beauty,” Hsu said.

New immigrants are defined as foreigners who have emigrated to Taiwan within the past two decades, many of whom have married Taiwanese spouses.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung, front row third right, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Huang Shih-chieh, third left, Taoyuan Deputy Mayor Li Hsien-ming, left, and others gesture while holding traditional Vietnamese square zongzi at a “new immigrants” charity event in Taoyuan yesterday. Photo: Cheng Shu-ting, Taipei Times

These new immigrants and their children have at times faced discrimination, Hsu said at the event in Taoyuan’s Dayuan District (大園).

However, Taiwan is a culturally diverse society and migrants should be thanked for their hard work and contributions to the nation’s economy, Hsu said, adding that he was invited to the event by Chen Shih-hua (陳氏花), chairwoman of a local new immigrants’ association.

Zongzi, or traditional glutinous rice wraps, from Vietnam were sold to raise funds for sheltering migrant workers who are unable to return to their countries of origin.

The funds will go toward migrant workers’ living expenses and for airfare back home, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

Close to 400 zongzi were sold, with one of them purchased by a Taiwanese business for more than NT$10,000 as a donation.

The association includes many new immigrants who provide services to each other and should be commended, Hsu said.

Chen has rented a building to serve as a shelter for migrant workers in need, providing three meals a day and has so far looked after more than 1,000 people in need, the NIA said.