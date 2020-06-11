Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday announced the relaxing of customer flow restrictions at the city’s public markets, and said that people do not have to wear masks if they maintain social distancing.
The central government has not given any instructions for public markets, but if public transport restrictions can be loosened when proper social distancing is maintained, “then we can also cancel the foot traffic restrictions at public markets,” Huang said at the city’s COVID-19 prevention news conference.
“However, just as with public transportation, we still suggest that people wear a mask when visiting public markets,” she said.
Photo: Shen Pei-yao, Taipei Times
“If you can keep a proper social distance and consider the conditions safe, you do not have to wear a mask all the time,” she said.
The decision was made on Monday at the city’s COVID-19 response task force meeting, she added.
However, as vendors meet many strangers every day, they are required to continue wearing masks in the markets, just as public transportation workers and city government staff do.
Taipei City Hall visitors are no longer required to wear masks, but the city government encourages them and city government employees to still wear masks when taking the elevator or when in narrow or crowded spaces, Huang said.
Huang also promoted Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Corp’s (TAPMC) online shopping platform, which was launched this year.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has two main requirements for TAPMC: It must enforce a “real-name registration system,” so that all agricultural products can be traced back to the farmer, who is responsible for their quality, and it must implement random pesticide residue inspections, she said.
TAPMC’s online shopping and delivery platform allows people to purchase good quality agricultural products, without having to travel to markets, she said.
Separately, when asked about the annual Taipei-Shanghai forum in an online interview, Huang said that it is unlikely that people in China would enter Taiwan due to COVID-19 border controls.
Whether the forum could be held through videoconferencing is still being discussed, she added.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
A recall vote on Saturday to remove Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) should sound a cautionary note to politicians who are inclined to overreach, National Dong Hwa University professor Shih Cheng-feng (施正鋒) said yesterday. Politicians should keep their feet firmly on the ground and fulfill their promises to the electorate, the professor said in reference to Han’s quick rise from relative obscurity to city mayor and KMT presidential candidate. “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush,” Shih said after Kaohsiung City Election Commission’s final count showed 939,090 (97.4 percent) in favor