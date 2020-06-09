Taiwan faces increased threats from Beijing through its expanded deployment of “gray zone” tactics, a security analyst said.
Beijing seeks to apply “extreme pressure” through non-peaceful means that fall short of conventional war, said William Chung (鍾志東), a postdoctoral fellow in the National Security and Decision-Making division of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research.
It is also attempting to change the cross-strait relationship as part of its preparations for “reunification,” he wrote in an article published in the institute’s Defense Situation Monthly on Friday, “The Cross-Strait Gray Zone Conflict and Taiwan’s Security.”
Examples of gray zone conflicts include Chinese fishing boats on March 16 intentionally ramming a Coast Guard Administration vessel near Kinmen and Chinese warships and aircraft flying missions near Taiwan’s airspace and territorial waters, he wrote.
Other examples include China’s two-and-a-half-month military exercise in the Bohai Sea, which started six days before President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) May 20 inauguration, and China’s reported plan to conduct an amphibious landing exercise near Pratas Island (Dongsha Island, 東沙島) in August, he said.
“China’s gray zone conflict approach has become a new challenge to Taiwan’s national security,” Chung said.
Such tactics came as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has shifted Beijing’s approach to cross-strait issues and international affairs from the low-key strategy of former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) to a more aggressive posture, Chung said.
Taiwan needs to build credible “hard power” to deter such threats, devise ways to avoid escalating gray-zone conflicts into military disputes and overcome social divisions caused by differences in national identity among Taiwanese, he said.
The government should draw a line and make clear what actions it would take if that line is crossed, Chung said, adding that it should also prioritize nonmilitary responses, seek international cooperation and work to boost public support, Chung said.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)