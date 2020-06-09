Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday accused President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of failing to restrain Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members and online supporters from insulting the late Kaohsiung City Council speaker Hsu Kun-yuan (許崑源), who died on Saturday night.
Hsu’s body was found after he apparently fell from his 17th-floor apartment, just a few hours after Kaohsiung residents voted to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), whom Hsu had strongly supported.
Chiang led attendees at a meeting at the KMT’s headquarters in Taipei in a minute of silence for Hsu before the meeting started.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Han’s recall and Hsu’s death were two hard pills to swallow for KMT members during a time filled with sorrows, worries and anger, Chiang said.
However, while Hsu’s death saddened his supporters and people close to him, a DPP councilor ridiculed his death with inappropriate remarks, Chiang said, referring to comments made by DPP Taipei City Councilor Liang Wen-chieh (梁文傑) on Sunday on Facebook.
Describing Hsu’s death as “horrifying,” Liang added: “Were the bets that high?” — an apparent reference to rumors that Hsu had engaged in underground gambling on the results of the recall election.
The post sparked heated online discussions about whether Hsu was involved in any illicit activities, and Liang quickly deleted the post.
He has since repeatedly apologized for making “baseless accusations.”
Chiang called on Tsai, who is also DPP chairperson, to hold DPP members accountable, and to stop allowing misinformation and slanderous comments surrounding Hsu to spread on the Internet.
“How can anyone continue to blacken a person’s name after he died? Is this the democracy of Taiwan? Is this what we want to teach the next generation?” Chiang said.
Tsai should launch an investigation into who had made groundless comments through fake accounts, he said.
Chiang pledged to carry the KMT through the difficult time, adding that the party must turn sadness into motivation in the face of the election of a new city council speaker and a mayoral by-election in Kaohsiung.
The KMT would demonstrate its resolve in reforming the party, and those who choose to lick the party while it is down “might as well just leave,” he added.
The party’s candidate for council speaker would be vetted thoroughly to ensure that they would work well with other KMT councilors and those non-KMT councilors friendly to the party, he said.
He had consulted Hsu’s wife on the issue on Sunday, he said.
As for the by-election, which Chiang called a crucial opportunity for the KMT to continue making contributions to Kaohsiung, the party was still searching for the best candidate, he said.
In other developments, Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said that the DPP has expressed its condolences to Hsu’s family, and the authorities are continuing to investigate his death.
No one should ever make unfair remarks at the expense of the dead, Ting said.
Additional reporting by Su Yung-yao
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)