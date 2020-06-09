Beverages sold at tea shops should be labeled to display their sugar and calorie content, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) said yesterday.
Tea-based drinks are popular in Taiwan, but have led to many “chubby kids” and place a severe burden on the national health system amid an increasing number of people with diabetes, cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome, she said.
“It is surprising to find out that teenagers in Taiwan on average drink one sweetened beverage per day, but they are not aware that drinking just one serving exceeds the daily recommended level for added sugars,” Kao told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
One 700ml cup of pearl milk tea with a full serving of sugar has a sugar content of 62g, which is equivalent to 248 calories, she said.
This exceeds the one-10th level recommended by health authorities, meaning that if a person requires a daily intake of 2,000 calories, the calories obtained from sugar should not exceed 200 calories, Kao said.
“Excessive intake of added sugars has been shown to result in obesity, as well as increased rates of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and cancer,” she said.
In 2015, 1.4 million people in Taiwan were treated for diabetes, Kao said, adding that the number rose to 1.65 million last year.
Teenagers aged 13 to 15 on average consume 6.7 servings of sweetened beverages per week, with half of them having more than seven servings a week and 12.8 percent having one to two servings, while only 6.1 percent said they do not consume any sweetened beverages, she said, citing Health Promotion Administration data.
They were followed by teenagers aged 16 to 18, who on average consumed 6.6 servings of sweetened beverages per week, with 52.8 percent having more than seven servings a week and 10.3 percent having one to two servings, while 11.1 percent said they do not consume any sweetened beverages, she said.
The lowest consumption rate was among people aged 65 or over, who on average consumed 2.1 servings of sweetened beverages per week, Kao said.
Although 41.7 percent had more than seven servings per week, 60 percent of said they do not consume any sweetened beverage, she added.
Hsieh Rong-hong (謝榮鴻), a professor at Taipei Medical University’s School of Nutrition and Health Sciences, said the data were collected through surveys from 2013 to 2016, adding that his studies suggest that consumption rates have increased since then.
Some people have the habit of drinking cold beverages, such as milk tea or smoothies, in summer, but it would be better to drink water or eat fresh fruits, Hsieh said.
Kao said the law requires tea shops to inform their customers on sugar and calorie content of the drinks, but most businesses skirt the requirement by printing the figures on small posters in their stores.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
JUNIOR-HIGH ESSAY: Others were more original, with one student saying that he would open an eatery, as cooking noodles brought him and his grandfather closer Most junior-high school students would open a coffee shop if they were to run their own business, the writing test in this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students showed. More than 200,000 students took part in the high-school entrance exams on May 16 and 17. The subject of this year’s writing test was if they were to open a shop, what kind would it be? A coffee shop was the most popular choice, followed by a grocery store and a restaurant, Affiliated Senior High School of National Kaohsiung Normal University principal Lee Chin-yang (李金鴦), who participated in scoring the essays,
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)