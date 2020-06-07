The National Human Rights Museum won a Special Award for advancing education on human rights and democracy as part of this year’s Karl Wilhelm Fricke Award, the museum announced on Thursday.
The award — named for a German political journalist who dedicated his life to resisting state repression — is administered by the Federal Foundation for the Reappraisal of the SED Dictatorship, a government-funded organization established by the German parliament, to recognize people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to transitional justice.
Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) on Wednesday received the award, presented by foundation managing director Anna Kaminsky, on behalf of the museum at his office in Berlin, the museum said in a statement.
Kaminsky called Taiwan a strong and important partner for Germany in transitional justice and said that the two nations have much to learn from each other, even though the dictatorships they experienced were quite different, the museum said.
Shieh added that the award sends a strong signal to the world, as it was presented on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the museum said.
Bundestag member Axel Knoerig and German-Chinese Association-Friends of Taiwan vice chairman Michael Zickerick were also present at the ceremony.
The museum, established on Oct. 19, 2011, features the hidden history of abuses, while promoting human rights and democracy.
Museum director Chen Chun-hung (陳俊宏) said that the recognition would encourage his office to work harder after good exchanges over the years with human rights organizations such as the International Council of Museums, the Federation of International Human Rights Museums and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.
The museum has signed a letter of intent to enhance cooperation on transitional justice with Germany’s Stasi Records Agency, Chen said.
This year’s award committee was headed by former German federal commissioner for the Stasi Records Marianne Birthler and included former German president Horst Kohler.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)