Human Rights Museum granted German award

Staff writer, with CNA





The National Human Rights Museum won a Special Award for advancing education on human rights and democracy as part of this year’s Karl Wilhelm Fricke Award, the museum announced on Thursday.

The award — named for a German political journalist who dedicated his life to resisting state repression — is administered by the Federal Foundation for the Reappraisal of the SED Dictatorship, a government-funded organization established by the German parliament, to recognize people or organizations that have made a significant contribution to transitional justice.

Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) on Wednesday received the award, presented by foundation managing director Anna Kaminsky, on behalf of the museum at his office in Berlin, the museum said in a statement.

Kaminsky called Taiwan a strong and important partner for Germany in transitional justice and said that the two nations have much to learn from each other, even though the dictatorships they experienced were quite different, the museum said.

Shieh added that the award sends a strong signal to the world, as it was presented on the eve of the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, the museum said.

Bundestag member Axel Knoerig and German-Chinese Association-Friends of Taiwan vice chairman Michael Zickerick were also present at the ceremony.

The museum, established on Oct. 19, 2011, features the hidden history of abuses, while promoting human rights and democracy.

Museum director Chen Chun-hung (陳俊宏) said that the recognition would encourage his office to work harder after good exchanges over the years with human rights organizations such as the International Council of Museums, the Federation of International Human Rights Museums and the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

The museum has signed a letter of intent to enhance cooperation on transitional justice with Germany’s Stasi Records Agency, Chen said.

This year’s award committee was headed by former German federal commissioner for the Stasi Records Marianne Birthler and included former German president Horst Kohler.