New SEF head says two sides of Strait can work toward public’s best interest

Staff writer, with CNA





Despite tense relations across the Taiwan Strait over the past four years, newly appointed Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) Chairman David Lee (李大維) said that Taiwan and China can work together in the public’s best interest.

Lee, a former minister of foreign affairs and long-time diplomat who recently left the post of National Security Council secretary-general, said on Friday when formally named foundation chairman that he wants people in Taiwan and China to benefit from cross-strait ties, while ensuring their long-term development and regional stability.

The foundation, established in 1991, is a semi-official intermediary body responsible for cross-strait affairs.

A series of charter flights arranged to evacuate Taiwanese stranded in China showed how the two sides of the Strait can cooperate over the people’s interests, Lee said.

However, hundreds of Taiwanese were stuck for months in China’s Hubei Province because the two sides argued over how to evacuate them.

Lee reiterated what President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said about cross-strait ties in her second inaugural address on May 20.

“Cross-strait relations have reached a historical turning point,” Tsai said. “Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term, and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences.”

Lee stressed that everything between the two sides, no matter how big or how small, is important, saying that issues need to be handled with seriousness and professionalism so that exchanges and goodwill can continue to be improved.

The future of cross-strait ties lies in the people of both sides, whether they are Taiwanese working or studying in China, or Chinese students or spouses in Taiwan, Lee added.

Lee, who has been Taiwan’s representative to the US, Canada, the EU and Australia, took over as foundation chair from Katharine Chang (張小月), another long-time diplomat who filled the post for more than two years.

Chang, who first headed the Mainland Affairs Council in Tsai’s administration before running the Straits Exchange Foundation, said that Lee’s experience in the National Security Council and his deep understanding of global and cross-strait affairs would help his leadership at the foundation.