The Mainland Affairs Council on Friday said that it would impose stricter checks on academics from China’s Xiamen University who plan to visit Taiwan after the school established two unification promotion research centers.
The university on Wednesday announced the establishment of the Research Center for Diplomacy Involving Taiwan as well as the Amalgamated Cross-strait Development and National Unification Policy Simulation Laboratory.
The centers would use artificial intelligence to simulate scenarios involving a China unified with Taiwan under Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework, it said.
Photo: Chung Li-hua, Taipei Times
The Research Center for Diplomacy Involving Taiwan would be led by the dean of the university’s School of Law, Ji Ye (季燁), while the Amalgamated Cross-strait Development and National Unification Policy Simulation Laboratory would be headed by the dean of the university’s Graduate Institute for Taiwan Studies, Chen Xiancai (陳先才), the university added.
During the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), researchers from the university and various Chinese think tanks frequently visited Taiwan and its outlying islands “under the pretense of academic cooperation and research,” a source said on Friday.
Chen, Ji and other Chinese researchers whose work is focused on unification would undergo stricter scrutiny when applying to visit Taiwan, and would likely be refused entry, the council said, adding that it would be the first time the National Immigration Agency introduces such strict checks for visiting Chinese academics.
The Research Center for Diplomacy Involving Taiwan would allow Chinese academics specializing in Taiwan to more easily connect, while promoting exchanges in the US, Europe, Japan and elsewhere that emphasize the “one China” principle and preventing the development of “two Chinas” or “one China, one Taiwan” policies, the university said.
Through simulations and artificial intelligence, the Amalgamated Cross-strait Development and National Unification Policy Simulation Laboratory would “develop cross-strait policies that would advance international society’s understanding of and support for China’s national unification,” the university added.
Taiwanese academics and think tanks should clearly see the intentions of the university’s new research centers and avoid exchanges with its academics, the council said.
The Chinese Communist Party would attempt to engage academics and policymakers in other countries through the centers under the pretense of representing Taiwan to force its “one country, two systems” framework on the nation, it said.
All Taiwanese should be clearly aware of Beijing’s “united front” methods and work together to protect Taiwan’s sovereignty, the council added.
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
CAUTION: The CECC would first observe how the nation fares after easing domestic restrictions and wait for the pandemic to further subside before making its next move The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists. The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei. Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the
NEXT MOVES: If the recall measure passes, Han has 15 days to file a complaint about the process, but if he prevails, another recall vote cannot be initiated for the rest of his term Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) today faces a recall vote, nearly 18 months after he began his four-year term at the end of December 2018. Han, the mayor of the third-largest of the six special municipalities in terms of population, is the first special municipality head to face a recall election, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC) data. However, it is not the first time that Han has been under the threat of a recall. In 1994, environmental groups tried to initiate a recall of Han, along with then-KMT lawmakers Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), Chan Yu-jen (詹裕仁)