Vedan Enterprise Corp on Thursday made 12 bowls of vegetarian instant noodles — which it had stopped producing years ago — for a stage 4 cancer patient after discovering that she particularly missed the product.
The firm learned of the patient’s plight after a friend, surnamed Chen (陳), on Wednesday sought the help of other Facebook users after failing to find the instant noodles in any stores.
Her friend, who had been diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer, had asked Chen to find the instant noodles, as she missed the taste.
Photo courtesy of Vedan Enterprise Corp via CNA
After seeing the post, other Facebook users embarked on a search for the product, including visiting brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce sites, as well as contacting people they knew who worked at Vedan or its affiliated businesses, Vedan public relations official Chang Hsiung-hui (張雄輝) said on Thursday.
Although their attempts were futile, given that the company ceased production of the instant noodles years ago, word spread to Vedan employees, one of whom reported the search to Vedan chairman Yang Tou-hsiung (楊頭雄), Chang said.
Yang ordered employees to reproduce the original sauce and seasoning of the instant noodles, and hired experts to make an exact copy of the product packaging so that the cancer patient’s wish could be fulfilled, he said.
Reopening a production line to produce the instant noodles was not possible, so the company made it with a test run line, Chang said, adding that all at the company hoped that the patient would get well soon.
