The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that relaxing domestic restrictions and border controls simultaneously might complicate efforts to reopen the nation, amid discussions about Taiwan’s exclusion by other countries in their first lists of tourists.
The center hopes for there to be a period of observation following the easing of domestic restrictions, before it decides what to do next, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news briefing in Taipei.
Chen was responding to a question about the reasoning behind the central government’s decision not to allow foreign students into the nation for now.
Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital
The Ministry of Education yesterday said that officials at a recent Cabinet meeting decided that they would have to wait until the international COVID-19 situation further subsides before deciding when to allow foreign students in based on the nation’s quarantine capacity.
Chen said the center would not adopt a “principle of reciprocity,” in which Taiwan would open its borders to travelers from countries that offer the same privilege to Taiwanese.
The COVID-19 situation is different in many places, he said, adding that every nation has its own set of standards for loosening travel restrictions, and a responsibility toward its people.
Taiwan has its own standards for lifting travel ban, he said, adding that the standards are in place to protect the public.
For important business or trade-related travel, the center might consider shortening travelers’ quarantine period while ensuring the safety of the community, he added.
The center reported no new cases of COVID-19.
Among the nation’s 443 confirmed cases, 428 patients had been released from isolation as of yesterday, it said.
The death toll remained at seven.
Meanwhile, in response to concerns about whether residents at long-term care facilities would be allowed to leave to vote in tomorrow’s recall election of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Chen said only people who are undergoing mandatory quarantine or isolation are prohibited from going outside.
The center has not restricted any other groups from going out to vote, he said.
As residents at long-term care facilities tend to be older, he advised them to wear a mask and follow hand hygiene.
If social distancing cannot be maintained, they must wear a mask, he added.
After Sunday, travelers must still wear masks inside Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations during peak hours, but would not be required to do so during off-peak hours when social distancing can be maintained, he said.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications in a statement on Wednesday announced that starting Sunday, travelers would still be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken when entering public transport stations, but once inside, they may take off their masks if social distancing can be maintained or if there are barriers separating them from other travelers.
Additional reporting by CNA
Food delivery provider Foodpanda had 564 consumer disputes from January to last month and failed to attend many mediation sessions with local governments nationwide, the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said. In a news release earlier this month, the committee said that it investigated consumer complaints and mediations for Foodpanda and rival Uber Eats during the period, when the number of delivery orders jumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uber Eats had 80 consumer disputes, the committee said. Of Foodpanda’s consumer disputes, 368 resulted from delivery drivers canceling orders after customers could not be reached, 108 were related to the quality or quantity
PILLAGING PENGHU: A 7,539-tonne Chinese ship found mining sand in the Formosa Banks area was escorted by several CGA ships to a Kaohsiung harbor The Coast Guard Administration (CGA) yesterday announced that it had dispatched ships to intercept Chinese dredging vessels operating in the nation’s territorial waters near Penghu and detained 10 crew members, who were transported to Kaohsiung. A coast guard patrol discovered more than 20 dredging vessels in an area known as the Formosa Banks, 46 nautical miles (85km) southwest of Penghu County’s Cimei islet (七美) at about 5am on Wednesday. The agency responded by dispatching two patrol boats, the 3,000-tonne Kaohsiung and the 500-tonne Penghu, along with two frigates, to intercept the Chinese vessels, while an airborne observation unit was used to monitor
‘HONEYMOON’ IS OVER: A political science professor said that the Tsai administration’s popularity peaked after it successfully contained COVID-19, but is waning President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) approval ratings fell significantly this month in the wake of the government’s handling of the distribution of relief funds and stimulus coupons to people and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a poll released yesterday by the New Power Party (NPP) showed. The poll showed that 68 percent of respondents said they were satisfied with Tsai’s performance, down 8.9 percentage points from last month, while 21 percent said they disapproved of her performance. Her approval among respondents aged 20 to 29 fell 14.7 percentage points, the largest decrease when compared with other age
Passengers arriving at Taoyuan International Airport will find that most entrances to both terminals have been sealed off as part of its COVID-19 prevention efforts. Follow the signs and directions posted on the doors to find the nearest entry point. The airport has installed infrared cameras and thermometer guns at all open entrances, and all persons with a temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius are prohibited from entering the terminal. In addition, staff will take the temperature of those checking in to their flights in advance at Airport MRT stations A1 and A3. In accordance with the Centers of Disease