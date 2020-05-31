Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) yesterday chose not to attend a televised presentation ahead of a recall vote against him, and instead visited vegetable farms devastated by torrential rain.
The recall vote is to be held on Saturday next week.
Asked yesterday morning during a visit to a farm in Kaohsiung’s Zihguan District (梓官) why he chose not to participate in the TV presentation, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Han said: “I am going to continue inspecting [agricultural losses].”
Photo: Hsu Lee-chuan, Taipei Times
The presentation was held at 9am by the Kaohsiung City Election Commission, and broadcast live on local television and the commission’s YouTube channel.
The commission is legally required to hold a recall briefing on public television for the lead petitioner of the recall and person being recalled, unless the parties involved agree not to hold such a briefing.
Han’s team said weeks earlier that the mayor would not take part in the briefing.
During yesterday’s TV presentation, Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), the lead organizer of the recall vote, said that Han should have attended the presentation to explain to voters why he should not be recalled, and that his absence merely proved his “anti-democratic” way of approaching things.
Han has failed to deliver on his campaign promises of helping Kaohsiung people “get rich,” boosting jobs so that young people can return to Kaohsiung and resolving the city’s flooding problems, he said.
Chen urged people to vote to remove Han from office.
The Kaohsiung Information Bureau yesterday said that the local government would rather do practical things to help its citizens, such as tackling flooding, than engage in a war of words with Han’s opponents.
Civic groups initiated a recall petition in June last year, after Han announced that he would be running for president less than six months into his term as mayor.
The KMT has defended Han’s governance in Kaohsiung, saying that the number of tourists staying in the city’s hotels increased 17 percent annually last year, and the number of days with satisfactory air quality rose to 77.8 percent in the first three months of this year, from 56.7 percent last year.
In a written defense sent to the Central Election Commission this month, Han said that he has tried hard to invite businesses to invest in Kaohsiung, adding that a project to build a science park in the city’s Ciaotou District (橋頭) is expected to create about 11,000 new jobs and generate as much as NT$180 billion (US$5.99 billion) in production value every year.
For the recall motion to pass, at least 25 percent of Kaohsiung’s eligible voters — roughly 571,000 — must vote in favor of recalling Han, and the number of people voting for his removal must exceed the number voting against it by a simple majority.
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
SEEKING OPTIONS: A Sinyi Realty corporate realty official attributed the spike to proposed legal changes in the territory and the ongoing pro-democracy protests More Hong Kongers purchased real estate in Taiwan last year than other foreigners, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The ministry attributed the spike to a proposed extradition law that the Hong Kong government submitted last year, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to China and other nations, which sparked mass protests that are continuing. The rate of purchases last year by Hong Kong natural and juridical persons stood at 40 and 60 percent respectively, with building area purchased by both standing at 47.41 percent and 52.59 percent respectively, ministry data showed. Department of Land Administration statistics showed that Hong Kongers
ZERO TOLERANCE: National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin said that he ordered Kaohsiung police to investigate reports of planned voter intimidation Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokeswoman Yen Juo-fang (顏若芳) yesterday denounced the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for asking people not to vote in a recall poll against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), while National Police Agency Director-General Chen Ja-chin (陳家欽) called on police to follow up on reports that gangsters are planning to intimidate voters. Yen said that in an effort to save Han, the KMT has mobilized all of its members, who have increasingly tried to prevent Kaohsiung residents from exercising their right to vote in the poll on Saturday next week. She called on Kaohsiung residents to have the courage
Taipei is to reopen public facilities starting on Monday next week under three conditions, and allow indoor and outdoor events with fewer than 250 and 1,000 people respectively, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) yesterday. The three conditions are practicing social distancing measures or wearing a mask if the proper distance cannot be kept, enforcing a real-name registration system for indoor activities and prohibiting meal sharing, Huang said. All municipal facilities would resume operations under those principles, with the exception of school campuses, she said. School campuses at high-school level and below would remain closed to the public to protect student health, but