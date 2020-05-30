Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was “talking rubbish” when Su accused the party of cooperating with Beijing in promoting the “one country, two systems” model in Taiwan.
Commenting on China’s National People’s Congress approving national security legislation for Hong Kong on Thursday, Su yesterday said the move highlighted Beijing’s failure to adhere to its promise to maintain the “one country, two systems” framework in the territory until 2047.
The action, Su added, showed how that model, promoted by the KMT in tandem with China, was a lie.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Chiang said that Su was talking nonsense, saying that his remarks had spoiled a joint statement in support of Hong Kongers from legislative caucuses across party lines.
The KMT yesterday also issued a statement condemning Su’s remarks, asking him on what grounds he had made such an accusation and demanding an apology.
During his previous stint as premier in 2006 and 2007, Su had proposed a refugee act to cover people from China, Hong Kong and Macau, the KMT said.
Su now objects to such an act and he has no plans to amend the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例), it said, adding that Su was “consuming” the Hong Kong issue.
Commenting on China’s legislation for Hong Kong, Chiang said it is apparent that Beijing did not communicate well with Hong Kong.
As bilateral trust between China and the territory is feeble, the legislation would greatly affect the freedom, democracy and human rights of Hong Kong, Chiang said, adding that the extent of the effects would be hard to gauge at the moment.
Beijing’s move also led other nations to question its promise to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy, he said.
Regarding Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) comments on Thursday that reiterated Beijing’s “one China” principle, the so-called “1992 consensus” and its opposition to Taiwan’s independence, Chiang said that Beijing has never changed its policy toward Taiwan, including using military action against the nation.
The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Chiang said that Beijing should stop threatening to attack Taiwan, adding that the KMT is absolutely opposed to the “one country, two systems” model.
The security of Taiwanese and peace in the Taiwan Strait hinge on cross-strait relations, he said, urging the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to clarify how it is to ensure peace and the nation’s security.
The DPP should take full responsibility for its cross-strait policy, as it commands a majority in the legislature, he added.
In other news, Chiang and Institute of Revolutionary Practice president Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) yesterday announced that the party is to resume revolutionary practice training sessions for young people, after a two-decade hiatus.
Talent, policy and system are the KMT’s assets, while strengthening its ability to cultivate talent is key to bolstering the party, he said.
The institute on July 4 and July 5 is to hold the 171st revolutionary practice seminar, which includes two-day camp activities and the start of a one-month course centered on talent cultivation and democratic practices related to new media, legislation and elections, the KMT said.
The seminar is the party’s most fruitful training program, as it has cultivated KMT leaders such as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), among others, it said.
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should not use the government’s disease-prevention policy as an excuse to block people’s access to the Taipei Railway Station’s main hall, the Taiwan International Workers’ Association said yesterday. The association held a protest at the station after what organizers said were about 400 people staged a sit-in on Saturday to demonstrate against the TRA’s proposal to ban sitting on the floor of the main hall. In accordance with the Central Epidemic Command Center’s disease-prevention measures, large gatherings have been banned in the hall since the end of February. After protesters yesterday expressed their grievances at the southern
SEEKING OPTIONS: A Sinyi Realty corporate realty official attributed the spike to proposed legal changes in the territory and the ongoing pro-democracy protests More Hong Kongers purchased real estate in Taiwan last year than other foreigners, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed. The ministry attributed the spike to a proposed extradition law that the Hong Kong government submitted last year, which would have allowed suspects to be sent to China and other nations, which sparked mass protests that are continuing. The rate of purchases last year by Hong Kong natural and juridical persons stood at 40 and 60 percent respectively, with building area purchased by both standing at 47.41 percent and 52.59 percent respectively, ministry data showed. Department of Land Administration statistics showed that Hong Kongers
NEW RECRUITS: Nearly 9 million students are to graduate from university next month, and Beijing plans to use incentives to convince them to join the military, an analyst said Rising unemployment in China due to the COVID-19 pandemic could benefit the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by allowing it to attract new, better educated recruits, a Taiwanese security researcher said on Friday. Chen Ying-hsuan (陳穎萱), a policy analyst at the Division of Chinese Politics and Military Affairs at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, a government-funded think tank, made the remarks in an article published in the Defense Security Biweekly magazine. About 8.74 million university students are expected to graduate in China next month, while Chinese companies’ demand for fresh graduates fell 16.77 percent annually in the