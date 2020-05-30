KMT challenges Su on HK comments

THE NEXT GENERATION: The KMT’s Institute of Revolutionary Practice said it would resume training this summer for young party members after a two-decade hiatus

By Shih Hsiao-kuang / Staff reporter





Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) was “talking rubbish” when Su accused the party of cooperating with Beijing in promoting the “one country, two systems” model in Taiwan.

Commenting on China’s National People’s Congress approving national security legislation for Hong Kong on Thursday, Su yesterday said the move highlighted Beijing’s failure to adhere to its promise to maintain the “one country, two systems” framework in the territory until 2047.

The action, Su added, showed how that model, promoted by the KMT in tandem with China, was a lie.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, back row center, and KMT Taipei City Councilor Lo Chih-chiang, back row left, who also heads the party’s Institute of Revolutionary Practice, yesterday pose for a group photograph with young party members at a news conference in Taipei. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Chiang said that Su was talking nonsense, saying that his remarks had spoiled a joint statement in support of Hong Kongers from legislative caucuses across party lines.

The KMT yesterday also issued a statement condemning Su’s remarks, asking him on what grounds he had made such an accusation and demanding an apology.

During his previous stint as premier in 2006 and 2007, Su had proposed a refugee act to cover people from China, Hong Kong and Macau, the KMT said.

Su now objects to such an act and he has no plans to amend the Act Governing Relations with Hong Kong and Macau (香港澳門關係條例), it said, adding that Su was “consuming” the Hong Kong issue.

Commenting on China’s legislation for Hong Kong, Chiang said it is apparent that Beijing did not communicate well with Hong Kong.

As bilateral trust between China and the territory is feeble, the legislation would greatly affect the freedom, democracy and human rights of Hong Kong, Chiang said, adding that the extent of the effects would be hard to gauge at the moment.

Beijing’s move also led other nations to question its promise to protect Hong Kong’s autonomy, he said.

Regarding Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s (李克強) comments on Thursday that reiterated Beijing’s “one China” principle, the so-called “1992 consensus” and its opposition to Taiwan’s independence, Chiang said that Beijing has never changed its policy toward Taiwan, including using military action against the nation.

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

Chiang said that Beijing should stop threatening to attack Taiwan, adding that the KMT is absolutely opposed to the “one country, two systems” model.

The security of Taiwanese and peace in the Taiwan Strait hinge on cross-strait relations, he said, urging the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration to clarify how it is to ensure peace and the nation’s security.

The DPP should take full responsibility for its cross-strait policy, as it commands a majority in the legislature, he added.

In other news, Chiang and Institute of Revolutionary Practice president Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) yesterday announced that the party is to resume revolutionary practice training sessions for young people, after a two-decade hiatus.

Talent, policy and system are the KMT’s assets, while strengthening its ability to cultivate talent is key to bolstering the party, he said.

The institute on July 4 and July 5 is to hold the 171st revolutionary practice seminar, which includes two-day camp activities and the start of a one-month course centered on talent cultivation and democratic practices related to new media, legislation and elections, the KMT said.

The seminar is the party’s most fruitful training program, as it has cultivated KMT leaders such as former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), former vice president Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), among others, it said.