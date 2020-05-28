Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin (尹立) yesterday filed a complaint against the Kaohsiung City Government for launching a NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) stimulus program to boost consumer spending, which Yin said has contravened the law, as it uses public money to counter a recall vote against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).
Yin and his lawyer went to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office to file a complaint and ask that an investigation be launched.
They accused the city government of wrongdoing, illegal activities, undue profiteering and contravening the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).
Photo: Huang Chia-lin, Taipei Times
Han on Tuesday unveiled the program, which is to begin on Monday next week and run through Aug. 31.
People who spend at least NT$500 on products or services in the city can register for a lottery draw for a chance to win a daily cash prize of NT$50,000, a weekly prize of a small gold bar or a luxury car in a monthly draw, as well as other prizes, city officials said.
Yin accused Han and city officials of using public funds to further Han’s cause.
Although the campaign promotes consumer spending, it also works against the recall campaign against Han, he said.
The recall vote is to take place on Saturday next week.
“Kaohsiung City Government officials are working on the campaign’s promotion and implementation in a breach of administrative neutrality by using public money to help Han keep his post,” Yin added.
Yin cited alleged breaches of Article 50 of the act, which stipulates that “any civil servant in the central and local government agencies of specific levels may not engage in any of the activities relating to campaign and propaganda during the campaign period of election or recall for civil servants.”
“Through this period, we have seen Han resorting to legal maneuvers and underhand tactics to fight against the recall campaign,” Yin said, citing Han’s call to his supporters not to vote and monitor people who do so.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members and city officials accused Yin of deceiving the public regarding the stimulus program, which they said seeks to benefit the city’s businesses and residents.
Other mayors are also promoting similar campaigns as the COVID-19 situation eases in Taiwan and health authorities relax domestic regulations to promote business and tourism, they said.
Separately yesterday, the KMT at a news briefing accused Wecare Kaohsiung and its coalition of civic groups of vote buying.
Kaohsiung residents have received anti-Han campaign pamphlets, which came with anti-bacterial hand sanitizer made from tea tree extract, with an estimated price of NT$200, the party said.
The move contravenes the act, which prohibits handing out gifts valued at more than NT$30 during an election campaign, KMT legislators said, urging the judiciary to investigate.
However, Wecare Kaohsiung leaders denied giving away hand sanitizer with campaign literature, saying it was done by Han supporters, adding that they would welcome an investigation to clear up the matter.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) urged Kaohsiung residents to give Han another chance.
The KMT supports all of its politicians, including the 15 KMT mayors and county commissioners, Chiang said at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei.
“The efforts and achievements of [the Kaohsiung City Government] are worth giving another chance,” he said, as he accused the Democratic Progressive Party of using “administrative means” to assist the campaign to recall Han.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao
The Taipei Grand Mosque yesterday said its earlier decision to cancel Eid al-Fitr celebrations on Sunday to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan would stand, even though there have been no new domestic cases of COVID-19 in more than a month. It will be the first time in 60 years that the event has not be held at the mosque. The Ministry of Labor had asked all mosques to suspend Eid al-Fitr celebrations and prayers this year, due to COVID-19 concerns, and encouraged Muslims to pray at home. This year Ramadan began on April 23 and is to
KAOHSIUNG VOTE: A city official allegedly wrote a message calling on supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu not to participate in the vote next month Prosecutors on Wednesday initiated an investigation of Kaohsiung Civil Affairs Bureau Director-General Tsao Huan-jung (曹桓榮) for allegedly telling supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to interfere with a recall vote against Han, while pan-green politicians denounced the mayor and his team for devising ways to obstruct voting. After receiving complaints from residents, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office launched its probe of Tsao for alleged breaches of the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法). Complainants provided evidence that Tsao on Saturday last week wrote on messaging app Line that Han supporters should not vote in the June 6 recall vote, saying:
BILINGUAL ASSISTANCE: The center launched a chat bot that features Chinese and English interfaces to provide foreigners with instant information about the pandemic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that it would discuss with other nations the possibility of allowing businesspeople to visit on a case-by-case basis. Asked about loosening border restrictions, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said at the daily CECC news briefing that while the center is cautious about opening the nation’s borders, it would aim to diminish obstacles for important trade interactions without risking transmission of the novel coronavirus. Several foreign representatives in Taiwan have expressed an interest in the matter and the center would conduct related negotiations with the help of the
DELUSIONAL: The male patient said he did not know that the woman had mental problems, but the court said that her being restrained in isolation should have given him pause The Taiwan High Court has ordered the Jhudong branch of the Taiwan National University Hospital and a male patient to jointly pay a former female patient’s family NT$400,000 in compensation after the man had sex with the woman, who has mental problems, while hospitalized. The 26-year-old woman has been diagnosed with a mental disorder, a symptom of which is that she obsessively seeks to have sex, her mother said. The mother filed a formal complaint and sought damages from the hospital and the male patient surnamed Chen (陳) after finding out that her daughter had sex with the man while