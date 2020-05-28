Kaohsiung stimulus plan sparks row

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin (尹立) yesterday filed a complaint against the Kaohsiung City Government for launching a NT$50 million (US$1.67 million) stimulus program to boost consumer spending, which Yin said has contravened the law, as it uses public money to counter a recall vote against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Yin and his lawyer went to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office to file a complaint and ask that an investigation be launched.

They accused the city government of wrongdoing, illegal activities, undue profiteering and contravening the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法).

Wecare Kaohsiung founder Aaron Yin, left, and his attorney file a complaint against Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: Huang Chia-lin, Taipei Times

Han on Tuesday unveiled the program, which is to begin on Monday next week and run through Aug. 31.

People who spend at least NT$500 on products or services in the city can register for a lottery draw for a chance to win a daily cash prize of NT$50,000, a weekly prize of a small gold bar or a luxury car in a monthly draw, as well as other prizes, city officials said.

Yin accused Han and city officials of using public funds to further Han’s cause.

Although the campaign promotes consumer spending, it also works against the recall campaign against Han, he said.

The recall vote is to take place on Saturday next week.

“Kaohsiung City Government officials are working on the campaign’s promotion and implementation in a breach of administrative neutrality by using public money to help Han keep his post,” Yin added.

Yin cited alleged breaches of Article 50 of the act, which stipulates that “any civil servant in the central and local government agencies of specific levels may not engage in any of the activities relating to campaign and propaganda during the campaign period of election or recall for civil servants.”

“Through this period, we have seen Han resorting to legal maneuvers and underhand tactics to fight against the recall campaign,” Yin said, citing Han’s call to his supporters not to vote and monitor people who do so.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members and city officials accused Yin of deceiving the public regarding the stimulus program, which they said seeks to benefit the city’s businesses and residents.

Other mayors are also promoting similar campaigns as the COVID-19 situation eases in Taiwan and health authorities relax domestic regulations to promote business and tourism, they said.

Separately yesterday, the KMT at a news briefing accused Wecare Kaohsiung and its coalition of civic groups of vote buying.

Kaohsiung residents have received anti-Han campaign pamphlets, which came with anti-bacterial hand sanitizer made from tea tree extract, with an estimated price of NT$200, the party said.

The move contravenes the act, which prohibits handing out gifts valued at more than NT$30 during an election campaign, KMT legislators said, urging the judiciary to investigate.

However, Wecare Kaohsiung leaders denied giving away hand sanitizer with campaign literature, saying it was done by Han supporters, adding that they would welcome an investigation to clear up the matter.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) urged Kaohsiung residents to give Han another chance.

The KMT supports all of its politicians, including the 15 KMT mayors and county commissioners, Chiang said at a KMT Central Standing Committee meeting in Taipei.

“The efforts and achievements of [the Kaohsiung City Government] are worth giving another chance,” he said, as he accused the Democratic Progressive Party of using “administrative means” to assist the campaign to recall Han.

Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao