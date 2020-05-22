The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday criticized the lack of labor policies in President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) inaugural address on Wednesday, while an environmental group called for faster changes to the Mining Act (礦業法).
Tsai has said that she has a soft spot for workers, but she did not mention labor issues in her speech, KMT Culture and Communications Committee chairwoman Alicia Wang (王育敏) said.
Wang accused Tsai of failing to achieve the promises and policies that she presented to workers four years ago.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
Local workers are facing increasingly tough circumstances, particularly with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said.
The unemployment rate is rising, she said, adding that it reached 3.76 percent in March.
From April 1 to April 27, nearly 15,000 workers were laid off, she added.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
In March, about 261,000 people worked fewer than 35 hours per week due to economic-related reasons — a 15-month high, she said.
Also, the labor insurance fund is expected to go bankrupt in 2028, she said, urging the Tsai administration to take the issue seriously by proposing a feasible solution.
Separately yesterday, Citizen of the Earth and several lawmakers urged a speedy approval of proposed amendments to the Mining Act.
While Tsai said in her speech on Wednesday that she is confident the nation can reach its renewable energy goals, she failed to mention environmental protection, Citizen of the Earth chief executive Lee Ken-cheng (李根政) said.
In her address, Tsai said that she is confident that 20 percent of the nation’s overall power-generating capacity should come from renewable resources by 2025.
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) said that in the prior legislative term, advocacy groups and lawmakers compromised on draft amendments to the act and urged the government to do the same.
An updated version of the proposed amendments includes removing unfair terms, infringements on people’s rights and damage to the environment, she said.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said that it is concerning that Tsai’s speech ignored environmental sustainability, Aborigines and transitional justice — topics related to the proposed changes to the act.
DPP Legislator Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) called on government agencies to promptly send their version of the draft amendments to the Legislative Yuan for review.
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
Hackers known as the Winnti Group were behind ransomware attacks on Taiwan’s two largest fuel suppliers, the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau said on Friday, adding that similar attacks on 10 domestic companies are likely in the next few days. On May 4, state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan announced that its computer system had been infected with ransomware, causing payment issues at gas stations. Formosa Petrochemical Corp reported similar issues the following day, and shut down its computer systems. Powertech Technology Inc, a Hsinchu-based semiconductor firm, also reported a ransomware attack on May 5. The bureau said that the Winnti Group,