Pro-independence political parties yesterday lamented Tsai’s adhering to the “status quo” and the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) in her second inaugural address.
The Taiwan Statebuilding Party (TSP) on Tuesday had called on Tsai to avoid emphasizing the act, which refers to an inevitable unification of Taiwan and China.
The TSP yesterday said it was regrettable that Tsai had maintained her stance on adhering to the act, and said it would press forward with promoting its proposed bill on China relations, which would break the impasse caused by references to inevitable unification.
“Under the limitations of the current laws and Constitution, how can the administration lead Taiwan in presenting itself as a country? How can it act pre-emptively and reinvent itself?” the TSP said.
While the party understands the weight of the governing party’s responsibilities, and the limitations it faces, Taiwan should not limit itself at “this important moment for transformation,” it said.
The government should speed up the process of desinicization of Taiwan, it said, adding that the government should “imitate the governments of the US and Japan, and help industry pull out of China.”
Reducing Taiwan’s economic reliance on China is also important to protecting trade secrets and sensitive technologies, it said, adding that the government must better scrutinize those in politics who have significant investments in China.
The government should establish an agency similar to Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which would allow independent review of political parties suspected of undermining the nation’s democracy, which should be disbanded, it said.
New Power Party (NPP) Chairman Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) said he was happy to see Tsai bring up the issue of constitutional amendment during her address.
However, he said he was concerned that in reiterating her administration’s adherence to the “status quo” in cross-strait relations, Taiwan might miss the opportunity to develop its international space amid a shifting international perception during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hsu and NPP caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) wore pink to Tsai’s inauguration ceremony to call attention to what they said is a worsening gender imbalance in the Executive Yuan, with the new Cabinet having fewer female members.
The two NPP members also urged Tsai to move forward with a proposal to lower the voting age to 18, which they said already has wide public support.
Hsu said he had spoken to Democratic Progressive Party caucus convener Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) at the ceremony, and the two agreed that a constitutional amendment committee should be established.
However, opposition parties would need to be consulted before such a committee could be established, he added.
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
CONTINUING SERVICE: Chen Chien-jen’s renouncing his vice presidential pension and staff budget would save the nation about NT$23 million over the next four years Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said that he would give up his pension and privileges, and return to his position as a research fellow at Academia Sinica. He will be the first vice president to renounce their pension and privileges. The Act of Courtesy for Former Presidents and Vice Presidents (卸任總統副總統禮遇條例) stipulates a monthly pension of NT$180,000 (US$6,010) for a former vice president, along with a NT$4 million annual budget to pay for their security detail, chauffeur and operational costs of their office. However, the budget is reduced by NT$500,000 each year over a four-year period to NT$2.5 million, where it would