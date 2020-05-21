Promoting biotechnology, semiconductors and digital transformation are the key to creating an innovative, inclusive and sustainable society by 2030, Minister of Science and Technology (MOST) Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said yesterday as he took office.
Wu, 65, an expert on applied mechanics, served as a minister without portfolio, overseeing tech-related policy, since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016.
Prior to that, he was a convener of the technology division of the New Frontier Foundation, a think tank linked to the Democratic Progressive Party.
Photo: CNA
He assumed office at a ceremony at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Taipei overseen by Minister Without Portfolio Chang Jing-sen (張景森), as his predecessor, Chen Liang-gee (陳良基), handed him the seal of office.
Chen laid the critical foundation for promoting innovation and startups, basic research and recruiting more international talent, as he had pledged to when he took office in February 2017, Wu said.
He would continue Chen’s policies, and aim to make Taiwan an innovative, inclusive and sustainable society by 2030, Wu said.
The goals are to solve problems generated by the aging society, declining birth rate, a widening wealth gap, environmental changes and insufficient energy supply, as well as tackle the challenges posed by new social modalities, which require considerations about socio-economic, environmental and political changes, he said.
Wu named six development directions — biotechnology and precision health initiatives, more advanced semiconductors, digital transformation, 6G networks that involve the applications of low-orbit satellites, boosting cybersecurity capability, and improving Internet connections among public and private sectors — that he had planned during his time as a minister without portfolio.
Praising Hsinchu-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) as the “pride of Taiwan,” Wu said the ministry would work with the company and research institutions to develop semiconductors measured in angstrom units to build a “smart nation.”
Ministry executives and officers on Tuesday afternoon threw a farewell party for Chen that lasted for more than three hours.
He was proud of having helped keep TSMC’s 3-nanometer fab in Tainan, the launch of two satellites — the remote sensing satellite Formosat-5 in 2017 and Formosat-7/COSMIC2 constellation for weather observation last year — and three new research vessels, said Chen at the party.
Chen, the longest-serving technology minister thus far, said that he regretted having to cancel a headhunting trip that had been planned for late March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Chen said he planned to return to research at National Taiwan University.
In related news, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Shieh Dar-bin (謝達斌), an expert in oral medicine, and Vice Minister of Science and Technology Tsou Yu-han (鄒幼涵), a long-time ministry official, have been retained in their posts.
Former deputy minister Hsu Yu-chin (許有進), recruited by Chen from Synopsys and responsible for promoting startups, has been replaced by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lin Minn-tsong (林敏聰), a physicist, who had been director-general of the ministry’s Natural Sciences and Sustainable Development Department.
HOLDING OFF: Legislator Tsai Yi-yu said it was the right time to end the unification framework, but he did not want to upset China before the presidential inauguration Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) yesterday retracted a proposal to remove “unification of the nation” from the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), citing concern over the proposal throwing cross-strait ties off balance ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-inauguration on Wednesday next week. He also withdrew a similar proposal to amend the preface to the Additional Articles of the Constitution by taking out “to meet the needs before the unification of the nation.” The proposed amendment to the act had advanced to committee review, while the proposals to amend
France on Wednesday dismissed China’s warnings about selling arms to Taiwan, saying it was implementing existing deals and that Beijing should focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Paris over a contract for Taiwan, which is planning to with weapons as part of an upgrade to a French-made warship fleet bought 30 years ago. The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs responded by saying it followed a “one China” policy as agreed with Beijing in 1994 and continued to urge both sides to hold dialogue. “Within this context France respects the contractual commitments it made with
Seven more foreign news outlets have applied to open bureaus in Taiwan this year, including the New York Times, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, following China’s expulsion of US journalists in March. After the US placed a personnel cap on four Chinese media companies, China responded by banning US reporters for the New York Times, the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal from covering news from China, Hong Kong and Macau. “We maintain bureaus in Beijing and Shanghai with correspondents, and are hopeful that the Chinese government will allow all of our reporters to return,” New York Times
CONTINUING SERVICE: Chen Chien-jen’s renouncing his vice presidential pension and staff budget would save the nation about NT$23 million over the next four years Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) yesterday said that he would give up his pension and privileges, and return to his position as a research fellow at Academia Sinica. He will be the first vice president to renounce their pension and privileges. The Act of Courtesy for Former Presidents and Vice Presidents (卸任總統副總統禮遇條例) stipulates a monthly pension of NT$180,000 (US$6,010) for a former vice president, along with a NT$4 million annual budget to pay for their security detail, chauffeur and operational costs of their office. However, the budget is reduced by NT$500,000 each year over a four-year period to NT$2.5 million, where it would