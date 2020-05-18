The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) yesterday lifted a sea warning for Tropical Storm Vongfong (黃蜂) after it was downgraded to a tropical depression, adding that people should prepare for heavy rain brought by a stationary front set to arrive this week.
The bureau said that the front would bring showers or thundershowers to the northern and northeastern regions as it approaches the nation tonight.
Between tomorrow and Saturday, the front, combined with a southwest wind, would bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall nationwide.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Highs in the north would fall below 30°C, whereas highs in other regions would be about 30°C, it said.
Although Vongfong has been downgraded and has turned away from Taiwan, the bureau said it expects strong winds and high waves in the southwest and east coasts, as well as on the Hengchun Peninsula.
People planning to visit coastal areas should use caution, it said.
The rainfall brought by Vongfong’s circumference has slightly eased the water shortage in the north by bringing about 11 million tonnes of water to the Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan.
The water level on Saturday fell to 221.96m, storing 56.6 million tonnes of water, the Northern Region Water Resources Office.
Following the rain and convective heat transfer, the water level yesterday reached 223.79m, storing 64 million tonnes of water.
The office said the reservoir would need approximately 37.5 million tonnes for the irrigation of paddy fields in Taoyuan in the second half of the month.
Before the end of next month, the reservoir would need an additional 47 million tonnes to supply the public, it added.
The water supply from the reservoir is to remain stable from now to the end of next month, as the rainfall during the plum rain season is expected to increase water inflow, the office said, adding that people should still conserve water.
