An academic has designed fabric covers for masks in a bid to inject fashion and aesthetics into disease prevention efforts.
Cho Yen-ting (卓彥廷), an associate professor at National Cheng Kung University’s Institute of Creative Industries Design, created three mask covers, called Bloomsbury Square, Dreamscape and White Palace, under his brand Yen Ting Cho, the university said in a news release on Friday.
The first 200 covers produced are to be donated to the university, which has dedicated considerable efforts to disease prevention, Cho said, adding that he hopes the patterns on the covers can cheer people up.
Photo: Hung Jui-chin, Taipei Times
University president Su Huey-jen (蘇慧貞) praised the covers for their design, saying that they give off different “vibes” from different angles, especially Bloomsbury Square, which is white on the right half and black on the left.
Cho is known for designing fashion accessories with his own distinctive style, the university said, adding that he cooperated with local manufacturers and was supported by the university’s industry-academia program.
His brand has also won international recognition, as his creations can be seen in internationally renowned art museums, such as the Texas-based Nasher Sculpture Center and the Saint Petersburg-based design center of Bulthaup, a German kitchenware brand, it said.
