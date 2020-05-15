Independent Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) will have to serve two years and 10 months in prison after the Supreme Court yesterday upheld a lower court ruling that found him guilty of insider trading and stock manipulation in the late 1990s.
However, Fu is to retain his legislator’s status and continue to draw a salary during his time in prison.
The Supreme Court rejected Fu’s appeal in a case that has dragged on for more than two decades because of his repeated appeals.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The High Court in a third retrial found him guilty of contravening the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法), and manipulating the stock prices of three companies.
Though nominally an independent legislator, Fu, a former Hualien County commissioner, is closely aligned with the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), despite leaving the party in 2009.
He was a member of the People First Party from 2000 to 2007, while his wife, Hsu Chen-wei (徐榛蔚), a KMT member, is the incumbent Hualien County commissioner and had served as a legislator.
The Supreme Court ruling also instructed prosecutors to take measures to prevent Fu from fleeing the country. Police officers accompanied Fu when he went to the Legislative Yuan compound in Taipei for a news briefing after the ruling was announced.
In yesterday’s final ruling, the judges did not suspend Fu’s civil rights, allowing him to maintain his legislative seat.
Fu said his aides and office staff would continue to serve his constituents throughout his imprisonment.
He would not receive any salary while in prison, Fu added.
Central Election Commission Vice Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) confirmed that as the court did not suspend Fu’s civil rights, he is under no obligation to stand down as a legislator.
There would be no by-election as Fu can serve out the rest of his legislative term, Chen added.
Fu told reporters that he respects the ruling and apologized to his supporters, but added: “I will not be knocked down and will deal with the hardships and face the consequences... and I will see everyone again.”
“[Kaohsiung Mayor] Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), you have to fight on your own now, I cannot accompany you in the coming days,” he said as he wrapped up the briefing.
Fu was one of the key pan-blue politicians who strongly supported Han’s presidential bid.
Han is facing a recall vote on June 6.
Prosecutors began to investigate Fu’s case in 1998, when he was accused of speculating in the stocks of three companies through proxy accounts between 1997 and 1998. He did not hold a public office at the time.
Fu was found guilty of rigging the operations of the local bourse and jeopardizing the interests of investors.
The Taipei District Court in 2003 found him guilty and sentenced him to six years in prison.
In the second trial, the High Court reduced the sentence to three years, which was further cut to two years and 10 months in a third retrial.
The Hualien chapter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the KMT called on Fu to resign so that a new lawmaker can be elected who can better serve the needs of the county’s residents.
Additional reporting by CNA
National Tsing Hua University and a private foundation yesterday signed a contract in Taipei to found the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science (TSE). Signed by TSE foundation chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) and university president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘), the school represents the first collaboration in the nation between a private foundation and a public institution to set up an educational institution. The TSE is to be established inside the Hsinchu-based university, becoming the 11th college on campus, Huang said, adding that it plans to admit 10 graduate students in September next year, before gradually raising the number to 30 doctoral and
The whale shark has been added to the nation’s list of protected species, the Ocean Affairs Council said on Tuesday, adding that offenders face fines and imprisonment. The whale shark, along with the giant oceanic manta ray and the reef manta ray, were on Tuesday last week added to the list, making the disturbance, abuse, slaughter or capture of any of the three species punishable by up to five years in prison, and a fine of NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million (US$10,033 to US$50,164), the council said. Whale sharks have been sighted in waters near Hualien for a few years now, and
CENTRAL GOVERNMENT: ’Ordering the businesses to suspend operations was easy, but no one wants to take the responsibility for reopening them,’ the mayor said The Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) instruction that local governments can decide whether hostess clubs and dance halls can reopen is a typical example of the central government’s unwillingness to take responsibility, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said yesterday. Ko made the remark in response to media queries on the sidelines of a blessing ceremony held at Taipei’s Sung Shan Tsu Huei Temple (松山慈惠堂) yesterday morning. The CECC on April 9 ordered all hostess clubs and dance halls to suspend operations after a case of locally transmitted COVID-19 involving a hostess in northern Taiwan was confirmed the day before. Minister of Health and
PETITION DRIVE: A proposal to allow the use of medical cannabis has collected more than 5,000 signatures on the Public Policy Network Participation Platform Regardless of whether the government permits medical cannabis, the drug’s status as a category 2 drug would not be changed, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said on Saturday after a petition calling for medicinal cannabis to be allowed gained more signatures. A proposal on the National Development Council’s Public Policy Network Participation Platform has collected more than 5,000 signatures, exceeding the threshold needed for the proposal to be considered by the government. The public must understand that the only difference between narcotics and drugs is whether they are used in a legal manner, the ministry said. Using morphine, a category 1 narcotic, as