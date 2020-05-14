A coalition of environmental advocates yesterday petitioned the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to urge Japan not to proceed with a plan to discharge radioactive water into the ocean.
Following the 2011 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster, the Japanese government said that Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) is planning to get rid of nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive water by discharging it into the Pacific Ocean, the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform coalition of environmental groups said.
With the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry saying it would collect opinions by tomorrow before it makes a decision, the platform delivered a petition to the association — Japan’s de facto embassy in Taiwan — to voice their objections.
Photo courtesy of the National Nuclear Abolition Action Platform
The nearly 1.2 million tonnes of water stored at the Fukushima plant contain radioactive elements, including tritium, with the water’s total radioactive doses reaching 860 trillion becquerels, Green Citizens’ Action Alliance secretary-general Tsuei Su-hsin (崔愫欣) told a news conference outside the association’s office.
The highly concentrated radioactive elements could not even be removed by the Advanced Liquid Processing System, she said.
Japan should conduct an environmental impact assessment by enlisting international experts if it plans to dump the polluted water into the sea, Wild at Heart Legal Defense Association, Taiwan lawyer Tsai Ya-ying (蔡雅瀅) said.
It must not persist in the plan, which could hurt the long-standing rapport between Taiwanese and Japanese, she added.
Local fishers in Fukushima have expressed their firm objection to the plan, yet the Japanese government is still considering it as an alternative, Taiwan Environmental Protection Union chairman Liu Jyh-jian (劉志堅) said.
If it insists on discharging the polluted water into the sea, it would breach the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and infringe on the rights of neighboring countries, including Taiwan, he said.
A safer alternative suggested by Friends of the Earth Japan and Japan’s Citizens Nuclear Information Center is to build larger tanks and store the water after it is turned into solid mortar, the platform said.
Greenpeace Germany senior nuclear specialist Shaun Burnie in November last year told a news conference in Taiwan that Tokyo’s claim that it would run out of room to store the water is not true, as TEPCO had admitted there was land available to build additional tanks.
The South Korean navy has announced research into the potential effects of radioactive water within its operational areas, though it cautiously said its study was not targeting Japan, the Korea Times reported on Tuesday.
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
There are plans to relax disease prevention measures on public transport systems as the COVID-19 outbreak eases in Taiwan, the Ministry of Transportation (MOTC) and Communications said yesterday, but added that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) would decide when and how the measures would be removed. The center has begun to lift restrictions on social events that were enforced over the past few months to help contain the outbreak, including at CPBL matches, which are allowed at most 1,000 spectators after ball games were previously played behind closed doors. Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) said that the
National Tsing Hua University and a private foundation yesterday signed a contract in Taipei to found the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science (TSE). Signed by TSE foundation chairman Huang Huang-hsiung (黃煌雄) and university president Hocheng Hong (賀陳弘), the school represents the first collaboration in the nation between a private foundation and a public institution to set up an educational institution. The TSE is to be established inside the Hsinchu-based university, becoming the 11th college on campus, Huang said, adding that it plans to admit 10 graduate students in September next year, before gradually raising the number to 30 doctoral and
MASKS, BORDERS, SHIP: The center said that mask supplies were stabilized, abrupt border control changes had been accepted and the ‘Panshih’ problem was rectified The three biggest COVID-19 challenges the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has faced were stabilizing mask supplies, border controls for people arriving from Europe or the US, and the cluster infection on the Panshih (磐石) navy supply ship, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday. Chen, who heads the center, told an international news conference organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei on Wednesday that the three disease-prevention areas were the ones that could be improved the most. He made the same remarks at the CECC’s news briefing yesterday. The mask shortage in January and February caused by