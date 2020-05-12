A secret memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between China and the WHO in 2005 directly affects Taiwan’s participation in the annual World Health Assembly (WHA) and other WHO-related events, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
Given the existence of the MOU, which Taiwan found out about in 2007, the nation needs greater international support for its bid to attend the WHA and participate in other WHO-related events, and to increase pressure on the WHO Secretariat and Beijing, Wu told lawmakers during a legislative session in Taipei.
“To overcome the hurdle represented by the MOU, we need stronger support from the international community, and so far this year, the atmosphere around the world has been increasingly in favor of Taiwan,” Wu said.
However, despite growing support for Taiwan’s WHA bid, Wu said it would be “extremely difficult” for the nation to secure an invitation to the annual meeting of the WHO’s decisionmaking body.
“However, we will not stop our efforts just because it is difficult to achieve,” he added.
Although the content of the MOU was never made public, Taipei has said it stipulates that the nation has to apply for WHO technical assistance through China and that all exchanges between Taiwan and the WHO must be approved by Beijing.
Neither China nor the WHO Secretariat consulted Taiwan over the MOU before it was signed. In the MOU, Taiwan is treated as a part of China, referred to as “Taiwan, China.”
The government has repeatedly protested to the WHA over the MOU as denigrating its national status, but to no avail.
Meanwhile, Wu said the US and other like-minded countries have adopted the measures they considered “most appropriate” to aid Taiwan’s bid to attend this year’s WHA.
“If they consider [making official proposals at the WHA] is not appropriate, it could have a negative effect if we continue to push them to do so,” Wu said.
Wu was responding to a question by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Chiang Chi-chen (江啟臣), who asked why the US has not made an official proposal to discuss Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the WHA.
Instead, Taiwan has asked its 15 diplomatic allies to make such requests.
The WHO last week said that two of its members have formally proposed that member states consider Taiwan’s participation as an observer at this year’s WHA, without naming the countries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later said that the countries are two of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies and more would join the efforts, but declined to name them.
The WHA is to hold its 73rd session on Monday and Tuesday next week, which is to be held virtually due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spate of cyberattacks originating from China could be preparations for an attempt to paralyze Taiwan’s key computer systems and public infrastructure to disrupt the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on May 20, Ministry of National Defense officials and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said yesterday. Wang told a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei that he has learned China was behind a spate of malware attacks this week that aimed to disable the computer system at Taiwan’s two major oil suppliers — state-owned
ECOLOGICAL DAMAGE: The Society for Wildlife and Nature said Chinese ships have dredged over 100,000 tonnes of sand daily from the Formosa Banks area Accusing China of illegally extracting sand in the vicinity of the Formosa Banks and endangering the ecology, the Society for Wildlife and Nature yesterday called for government action to protect maritime resources that belong to Taiwan. The society called for an cross-agency collaboration involving the ministries of justice, economic affairs and interior, and the Mainland Affairs Council to amend laws and give the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) a legal basis for protecting the shoal. The shoal, which is near the median line of the Taiwan Strait, is a traditional fishing area for Penghu County fishers. Chinese ships have dredged more than 100,000
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators Lai Pin-yu (賴品妤) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) on Friday last week proposed a bill to abolish the National Father’s Mausoleum Management Committee under the Presidential Office. The committee was established according to Article 717 of the Republic of China (ROC) Office of the President Organization Act (中華民國總統府組織法) and should be formed of 21 to 27 members tasked with guarding and managing the cemetery. The legislators said they are proposing abolishing the committee, as it is no longer possible for the government to manage the Sun Yat-sen (孫逸仙) Mausoleum in Nanjing, China. The mausoleum was established in 1929 following
The Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights has launched a petition in support of same-sex marriage between Taiwanese and foreign nationals from countries where same-sex marriage is not legal. Nearly 10,000 people have signed the online petition since it was launched on April 1, the alliance said. To garner more support, the alliance will be collecting signatures in person in Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, and Miaoli, Chiayi and Hualien counties on Saturday, working with other LGBT rights groups such as the Taiwan Transnational Marriage Equality Alliance. The alliance said it hopes people will sign the petition to support LGBT people whose