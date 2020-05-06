The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not contact the public via e-mail, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Monday, urging people who receive such e-mails not to reply to or forward them, or click on any links they contain.
Several people have reported receiving e-mails from an address (notices@cdc.gov.tw) purporting to belong to the CDC.
The e-mails claim to provide a “final notice” for COVID-19 testing and say the recipient had come into contact with a person confirmed to have been infected, the CECC said.
The e-mails are an attempt at phishing, and since its establishment, the CECC has only contacted the public through notices on its official Web site and social media accounts, it said.
The CECC’s warning came after developers of online security software over the weekend said that people who use the Line messaging app should watch out for suspicious promotions claiming to offer free stickers, as adding an account, posting comments or sharing messages in exchange for stickers could put them at risk of loss of personal information or identity theft.
Taiwan on Friday had reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day, and several businesses announced discounts and promotions to celebrate.
Line users should remain vigilant against suspicious online activities and should check if a brand’s fan page has a blue check icon, which authenticates an official media company or brand, the developers said.
Users can also assess a Line account’s credibility by its number of followers and posts, or send a message to Trend Micro’s Dr.Message chatbot or MyGoPen chatbot for fact-checking, they added.
