The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation yesterday called on people to donate blood, as stocks for all types are low.

Demand for type O blood is the highest, but nationwide there is just enough for 4.9 days, 13,000 bags short of safety levels, while supplies of type A, type B and Type AB are all below the seven-day safety level, the data showed.

Demand is highest in Taipei, with stocks of O, A, B and AB enough for between three and five days, foundation public relations director Li Lei (黎蕾) said.

Some Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) Corp giveaways are displayed at a news conference in Hsinchu County yesterday to promote a blood drive the Hsinchu Blood Center and the company are cosponsoring at Big City shopping mall on Saturday.

Blood stock levels have been falling since the COVID-19 pandemic began, she said, adding that Taiwanese who return from nations listed under the government’s level 2 travel advisory are banned from donating blood for 28 days, which has affected about 1,000 to 2,000 potential donors.

The cancelation of blood drives has contributed to the shortage, although even when collection drives have been held, turnout has been low, she said.

People should not worry about donation stations’ hygienic practices, as disinfection measures are fully implemented.

Meanwhile, Democratic Progressive Party Hsinchu City councilors Shih Nai-ju (施乃如) and Lee Yen-hui (李妍慧) urged people to donate on Saturday during a drive at Big City shopping mall sponsored by the Hsinchu Blood Center and Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor Corp.

Those who donate 250cc or more would receive prizes such as instant noodles or a poster signed by Taiwan Beer basketball player Wang Tzu-kang (王子綱).

