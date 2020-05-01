The Formosat-3/COSMIC satellite constellation, a Taiwan-US collaboration, is to officially retire today, with the Formosat-7/COSMIC-2 constellation taking over its weather observation mission, the National Space Organization (NSPO) said yesterday.
The six-satellite Formosat-3 constellation was launched on April 15, 2006, atop a Minotaur rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
Its original mission was to end after five years, but it has far outlived its expected life span, with only one satellite, the FM6, intermittently producing limited meteorological radio occultation data, said the NSPO, an agency under the National Applied Research Laboratories.
Photo courtesy of the National Applied Research Laboratories
The NSPO is to determine if FM6 — the only one that can still receive signals — can be recalled to be burned up in the atmosphere, NSPO Deputy Director-General Yu Shiann-jeng (余憲政) told the Taipei Times.
The agency has already lost communication with the other five satellites, Yu said.
The agency and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration decided to terminate the satellite’s functions, ending its data transmission and upload capabilities, the NSPO said.
Formosat-3’s accuracy and stability was recognized by the global meteorology community, with the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) in 2012 calling it the fifth-best meteorological observation system.
Despite generating a relatively small volume of data — about 2 to 3 percent of all data used in weather forecasting — Formosat-3 contributed to reducing forecast errors by 10 percent, the ECMWF said.
It assisted the US government in making emergency evacuation decisions with its accurate prediction of Hurricane Sandy’s trajectory in 2012, the NSPO said.
“As of Monday last week, there are 4,551 registered community users from 92 nations that used the data,” the NSPO said.
The constellation set an excellent lifetime record and has been mentioned in numerous papers featured in leading academic journals, such as Nature and Science, as well as publications focused on atmospheric science and engineering, it added.
The Formosat-7 constellation, which is also comprised of six satellites, was launched on June 25 last year.
Data gathered by Formosat-7 has been publicly available since March 7.
The Central Weather Bureau’s data analysis center daily releases all meteorological data gathered from the previous day, allowing research facilities to apply to research extreme or abnormal weather patterns; the formation of typhoons and their paths; and predictions and analysis for heavy rainfall, the NSPO said.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
Taiwan’s responsible and transparent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has made the nation a leader in the Indo-Pacific region’s fight against the virus, unlike China’s disinformation campaign, US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Robert Destro told the opening of a virtual workshop cohosted by Taiwan, the US and Japan on Wednesday. The workshop — held under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF), which was first initiated by Taiwan and the US in 2015 — addressed how fake news about the coronavirus is spread online and what efforts can be taken to strengthen the ability
BOOSTING CAPACITY: All mail and packages pending delivery to the US are to be sent before Wednesday next week, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said Starting today, China Airlines (CAL) is to add flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco to help transport masks sent by people through postal services to relatives in the US, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday. Although the ban on mask exports is not to be lifted until June 30, the government has since April 9 allowed individuals with permission from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to send no more than 30 masks to relatives residing in other countries. However, some people have said that packages given to Chunghwa Post more than a week ago remain stuck in Taiwan. Overseas mail
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators yesterday encouraged the public not to stop donating to charities, as even small sums could save groups facing difficulty raising funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “It is not an issue of being charitable,” KMT Legislator Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷) said. “Whether these organizations survive can spell life or death for the disadvantaged people they care for.” The pandemic is also affecting fundraising for social welfare and eating into funds for standing outreach, said Chang Hsueh-heng (張學恆), founder of a watchdog for the rights of those with mental and physical disabilities. The government should give a six-month subsidy, help people
A Taiwanese employee at the Taipei Representative Office in France has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case among the nation’s overseas diplomatic employees, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The employee is in home isolation, while another worker in the office has been placed in home quarantine, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said at a news conference in Taipei, without revealing the workers’ identities. The employee, after showing symptoms, was tested on Thursday last week and the results confirmed to be positive on Monday, Ou said, adding that the effects on the office are limited as employees have worked from