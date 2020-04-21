Legislators to join KMT institute as party seeks to attract younger talent

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) and William Tseng (曾銘宗) are on a list of 20 party members joining the KMT’s Institute of Revolutionary Practice as “teachers,” the KMT announced yesterday.

Institute director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) said that he would continue to look for more people, including KMT members and outside experts in various fields, to join the institute as teachers.

He called it a “training unit.”

New Taipei City Councilor Chen Wei-chieh (陳偉杰), a teacher at the institute, said he hopes it will attract more young people to the party.

While in the past the institute focused on training young people within the KMT, it now invites everyone to take part in its events, Taipei City Councilor Chin Hui-chu (秦慧珠) said.

Lo said that the institute is to hold its first event tonight — the first in a series of talks called “Future Salon.”

The discussion is to feature former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), he said, adding that it is to be livestreamed online from 8pm to 9pm.

The topic is the future of Taiwan after the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

Institute teachers are to speak in future discussions, Lo said, adding that in addition to two main speakers, discussions would also include a host, an expert and three to five young audience members.

Formerly named the National Development Research Institute, the institute reverted to its original name in 2017.