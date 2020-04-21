Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) yesterday unveiled three design proposals for a revised passport cover, at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei.
The proposals were in response to a debate about whether to emphasize “Taiwan” and de-emphasize “China” in the wording on the cover.
Chung proposed designs including one with no English wording at all, which keeps the overall design of the current passport.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
Another replaced the national emblem with a map of the main island of Taiwan, and had the words “Taiwan Passport” in large lettering at the top and “Republic of China” in smaller lettering at the bottom, both in Chinese and English.
A third design replaced the national emblem with an image of a cup of bubble tea and had only the words “Taiwan Passport” in Chinese and English.
During the meeting, which was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chung said that the use of the word “China” on the passport had caused problems for Taiwanese traveling abroad, as they have been mistaken for Chinese nationals.
Asked whether the Bureau of Consular Affairs had received any complaints about the current passport, bureau Director-General Phoebe Yeh (葉非比) said that the bureau receives about 10 complaints per year.
Neither the National Emblem Act (中華民國國徽國旗法), nor the Enforcement Rules of the Passport Act (護照條例施行細則) stipulate that the passport must display the national emblem, Chung said.
However, the Enforcement Rules of the Passport Act does prohibit individual passport owners from modifying the graphics in their passports or adding new graphics without authorization, he added.
Asked whether the ministry has the authority to change the cover of the passport, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Hsu Szu-chien (徐斯儉) said: “That should be the case.”
Chung said that there was no need to have the nation’s name written in English or a national symbol on the cover of the passport, citing examples from countries like Germany and Switzerland, which have English only for the word “passport,” and France, which has no English on its passport cover at all.
Similarly, the Salvadorean passport has only Spanish on its cover and a map of the region, and the Republic of Guinea passport has only French and the emblem for the Economic Community of West African States, of which it is a member, he said.
Of the 156 non-English-speaking countries worldwide, 71 do not display English-language names for their countries on their passport covers, Chung said, adding that the nation’s earliest passports had only Chinese characters on their covers.
Changing the passport design would require public consensus, Hsu said.
Responding to a comment by Chung that passports could be revised any year, as the ministry needs to print new passports annually, Yeh said that the ministry still has 600,000 passports left over from last year, as people are not traveling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ONE IN A MILLION: Academia Sinica President James Liao called Chen Sheng-wei a ‘gifted man’ of creativity and action who displayed outstanding leadership skills Taiwan’s technology circle is mourning the death of data scientist and artificial intelligence (AI) expert Chen Sheng-wei (陳昇瑋), who died on Monday aged 44 from a cerebral hemorrhage. Chen reportedly went into a coma after exercising last weekend, despite receiving emergency treatment. Chen, an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Information Science, in January 2018 helped establish the Taiwan AI Academy, which said that it has fostered more than 6,000 AI professionals. He also served as the academy’s executive director. Chen in February 2018 was also recruited by E.Sun Financial Holding Co to serve as its chief technology officer. In June last
A US military reconnaissance plane was yesterday morning spotted flying near Taiwan’s southern airspace, marking the 12th time in the past three weeks that US military aircraft have been detected near Taiwan. A US RC-135W Rivet Joint flew over the South China Sea, according to a flight chart posted to Twitter by the military air movement tracker Aircraft Spots. Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Shih Shun-wen (史順文) did not directly confirm the sighting, except to say that Taiwan’s armed forces are closely monitoring the nation’s surrounding waters and airspace. US military aircraft have been spotted in the skies
With traditional crafts waning and lacking in successors, 20-year-old Chang Hao-wei (張皓瑋) two years ago decided to forgo university and take over his grandfather’s budaixi, or glove puppetry, troupe. As his grandfather founded the troupe and his father worked as its sound engineer, Chang said that he grew up on the set and had learned from a young age how to handle puppets. Becoming the head of the troupe at the age of 18, Chang is likely the youngest troupe master in the nation, a position that comes with many duties. At the troupe’s first performance under new management, Chang said that he
Eight EU member countries are to receive 1.3 million masks from Taiwan as part of its second batch of donations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, again urging the WHO to fully include the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks are part of the nation’s humanitarian donation of 6 million masks announced on Thursday last week, with the rest going to the hardest-hit US states, countries covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy and those friendly to Taiwan. While the ministry did not name the European recipients last week, Department of European Affairs Deputy Director-General Chen Yung-shao