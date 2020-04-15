Interlock needed for drunk drivers regaining license

COSTLY MISTAKE: It costs about NT$60,000 to lease an ignition interlock for a year and it must be sourced from a certified manufacturer, the transportation ministry said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Motorists whose driver’s license was revoked for drunk driving would be required to have ignition interlock devices installed in their vehicles for one year if they pass a driving test and regain their license, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said yesterday.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday visited the offices of an ignition interlock manufacturer in Taipei and tested whether the devices can prevent people who have consumed alcohol from starting their vehicles.

A driver must blow into a mouthpiece to unlock the device, which analyzes their breath to ascertain whether they have consumed alcohol.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung tries an ignition interlock device at Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications

Lin failed to unlock the device after drinking less than one can of beer.

Six people who lost their driver’s license due to drunk driving have retaken driving tests and regained their license since March 1, when the government started enforcing the new requirement, Lin said, adding that they must have an interlock installed in their vehicle before they can take to the road.

The requirement helps the ministry effectively enforce a “zero tolerance” policy against drunk driving, he said.

It costs about NT$60,000 to lease a device for one year and have it installed in a car or motorcycle, Lin said, adding that the cost could drop if demand increases.

An amendment to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) passed by the Legislative Yuan in March last year toughened the sanctions for drunk driving, he said.

In addition to increasing fines for driving while under the influence of alcohol, it requires drivers whose licenses are revoked for the offense to take drunk driving prevention courses and undergo rehabilitation for alcohol addiction, he added.

The Vehicle Safety Certification Center has certified ignition interlock devices made by three manufacturers, the Department of Railways and Highways said, adding that the names of suppliers can be found on the center’s Web site (www.vscc.org.tw) and on the ministry’s Web site for vehicle safety issues (www.car-safety.org.tw).

Drivers who have been ordered to have an interlock installed in their vehicle must lease the devices from certified suppliers and pay the related costs themselves, the department said.

They must also comply with regulations governing the installation, removal and maintenance of the devices, the department said, adding that their vehicles must be checked by a motor vehicle office within three days of having an interlock installed or removed.

Drivers must also have the suppliers check the devices and download the information recorded on them, the department said, adding that they should keep the information for inspection.

Motor vehicle offices would maintain a full account of the drivers’ information, including the license plate number of the vehicles in which the devices are installed, it said.

Drivers who ask others to unlock the device for them face a fine of NT$6,000 to NT$12,000, it added.

The number of drunk drivers identified in roadside inspections, as well as the number of cases transferred to prosecutors, has declined since the government began implementing part of the new regulations in July last year, National Police Agency data showed.

The number of drunk drivers identified in roadside inspections dropped from 8,546 in July last year to 6,549 in February, while the number of cases transferred to prosecutors fell from 4,854 to 3,994, the data showed.