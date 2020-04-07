A pop-up card designed by illustrator Tonn Hsu (許彤) depicting Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has become popular on social media.
Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, which is in charge of combating the spread of COVID-19.
A survey released late last month by the New Power Party showed that Chen had an approval rating of 79.9 percent.
Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Taipei Times
After Hsu shared images of the card with her Facebook fan page — along with printable images containing empty voice balloons for fans to fill in their own messages — several fans left replies and photographs of their printouts.
One fan — a high-school student — wrote “Pass with flying colors” in the message balloon to encourage fellow students ahead of annual tests.
“This is super therapeutic,” another student wrote in response.
Photo courtesy of Chen Ming-hsiung
Another fan wrote that they liked the card so much they printed 10 copies.
“It looks so real. After you fold it together and place it on your desk, it looks like Chen Shih-chung is really there in front of you holding a news conference,” they wrote.
Another fan said that they would print a copy and leave it on their coworker’s desk with a message reminding them of good health practices.
“I’m going to write: ‘When you sneeze, please cover your mouth,’” they wrote.
Others said they used the cards to share general messages of good health, peace and safety.
In Changhua, cafe owner Chen Ming-hsiung (陳明雄) shared images online of his latte art depicting the minister’s likeness.
Speaking with reporters on March 3, Chen Ming-hsiung (陳明雄) said he felt very proud of the nation’s achievements in managing the spread of COVID-19, and wanted to thank the minister.
Chen Shih-chung had brought honor to Taiwan, which was once predicted to be one of the countries that would be most affected by the disease, but has instead been donating supplies to other countries, demonstrating the nation’s prowess in disease prevention to the world, he said.
Having always loved painting as a child, Chen Ming-hsiung was excited when he first encountered latte art and learned he could bring his love of art into his business.
Over the past six years he has made more than 8,000 cups of coffee with latte art, he said, adding that his depiction of Chen Shih-chung was cup 8,635.
In making the latte art of Chen Shih-chung he started by drawing the image on paper with a pen, and then again on paper with espresso, before finally taking on the challenge of drawing it in the foam of a latte, he said, adding that it took him 15 minutes to complete it.
When others saw the photograph of the latte art they immediately recognized it as Chen Shih-chung, he said.
“This is one cup of coffee that can stop COVID-19,” he said.
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
REPEAT OFFENDER: The man went outside for exercise on Wednesday and then left his home on Saturday with his girlfriend, officials said A New Taipei City man has been fined NT$400,000 (US$13,221) and ordered into government quarantine after breaking home quarantine for a second time on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week and was ordered to home quarantine until Sunday. He was seen leaving his home on a scooter with his girlfriend on Saturday, three days after he was fined NT$200,000 for going outside to exercise, police said. Chen has now been placed in a quarantine center arranged by the district office and health center of the district where he lives, police said. Police warned the public
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of