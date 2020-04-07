Injuries from falls and poisoning are common among domesticated cats, two animal welfare advocates said, urging cat owners to pay attention to the safety of their pets.
“Placing netting over metal window grates is a common and important measure to protect cats from falling,” said one of the advocates, who used the alias “Cuddy.”
Some owners let their cats roam outdoors, but doing so could be dangerous for the animals, said the other advocate, who used the alias “Mark.”
Photo: Pan Tzu-chiang, Taipei Times
As cats love high places and have hunting instincts, they can easily endanger themselves when trying to pounce on birds or bats from a high place, he said.
“It is a common misconception that cats cannot injure themselves by falling, as they generally have a good sense of balance,” he said.
A cat must fall from a height of at least 90cm to right itself and land safely.
However, cats can sustain broken limbs or jawbones if they fall from a height greater than 7m — a phenomenon identified as “high-rise syndrome” in a 1987 study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association.
Owners should not rely solely on window and door screens to keep cats indoors, as the animals can cut through them with their claws, Mark said, adding that in some cases cats have been known to ram screens and break through them.
Owners who keep cats in apartments accessed through a balcony should install robust netting to prevent falls, he added.
They should also use retractable metal rods in the bases of window frames to prevent their cats sliding the windows open, Cuddy said.
While cats are at higher risk of falling when outdoors, they could also sustain a fall indoors, she said.
“My cat loves to dart about, and once it slipped on the floor and fell down the stairs, breaking some of its teeth. I later installed garden netting made of durable material so that my cat can recover and stand up if it slides into it,” Cuddy said.
Tainan veterinarian Hsu Chia-chan (許嘉展) said that owners should also prevent their cats from eating plants or food found outside, which could cause poisoning.
“Most pet owners are aware that things like chocolate, onions or garlic can make a cat sick, but they must also prevent their cats from eating plants, some of which can be poisonous even in small quantities,” he said.
For example, Rohdea japonica, poinsettias and Indian azaleas can be toxic to cats, he added.
Owners must also be careful to avoid leaving residue from cleaning solutions on surfaces, as cats might be attracted to the smell and lick the surface, he said, adding that farming families must be cautious with cats near fertilizer and pesticides.
