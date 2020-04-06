Crowd control measures should be implemented at night markets and other crowded areas to prevent cluster infections of COVID-19, an academic said yesterday.
Wayne Liu (劉喜臨), a professor at the Graduate Institute of Tourism Management at National Kaohsiung University of Hospitality and Tourism, made the suggestion after large crowds gathered at tourist destinations during the four-day Tomb Sweeping Day long weekend, which ended yesterday.
The sight of tourist spots packed with people, some not wearing masks, on Saturday prompted the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to send warning text messages to mobile phones in the areas to remind people to avoid crowded places and practice social distancing.
Photo: Chang Yi-chen, Taipei Times
Liu yesterday said that disease prevention at this point calls for the concept of “tourism carrying capacity,” which refers to the maximum number of people who can visit a destination without harming the environment and causing a decrease in the quality of the visitors’ satisfaction.
The government should adopt crowd control measures in not only closed spaces, but also open spaces, such as Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) and Chiayi County’s Alishan (阿里山), by using infrared devices to limit the number of visitors, Liu said.
Sensors should also be placed at night market entrances to monitor foot traffic, Liu added.
The government should strive to protect the public’s well-being regardless of whether some people would try to circumvent its control measures, Liu said.
The CECC’s alerts on Saturday led to booking cancelations and requests for refunds, but hoteliers, despite complaining about the suddenness of the alerts, still prioritized disease prevention and cooperated with the government, Liu said.
The alerts were necessary, as the US and Japan saw infections soar after extended breaks, Liu said, adding that the spread of COVID-19 could get out of hand if large-scale community infections break out in Taiwan.
Tatung Institute of Technology’s Department of Travel and Leisure Management professor Kao Ming-tu (高洺塗) said that announcing crowd control measures and traffic regulations before the holidays, rather than in the middle of a long break, would reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread ing.
The CECC’s abrupt alerts not only led to losses in the tourism industry, but also spoiled people’s holidays, Kao said.
Should the pandemic continue, the government would hopefully learn from this experience and implement more thorough crowd control measures for the next holiday, Kao added.
DISTRUST WARRANTED? The WHO is under China’s control and has become a useless organization, while data from China cannot be trusted, a Control Yuan member said China’s demand that the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, Hubei Province, not be referred to with names like the “Wuhan pneumonia” betrays its lack of confidence in itself, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Yi-yu (蔡易餘) asked Su, during a interpellation at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, for his view on China’s attempts to redeem its national image in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These included China’s efforts to “bleach” its image, including having WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publicly praise its handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and thanking it for buying time
TOO TIRED: Investigators found that the pilot’s lack of alertness could be attributed to a lack of sleep the previous night, when he had slept with his child It was a copilot’s inappropriate operation of the aircraft and the pilot’s insufficient alertness that led to a hard landing of a China Airlines cargo flight on Dec. 13, 2018, the Taiwan Transportation Safety Board said yesterday. Flight CI6844, a Boeing 747-409 which departed from Hong Kong International Airport, landed on the pre-threshold area of runway L5 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, about 21m before the head of the runway, an investigation report said. The hard landing damaged three runway lights, but none of the personnel on board sustained any injuries, the report said. When approaching the runway, the copilot failed to maintain
REPEAT OFFENDER: The man went outside for exercise on Wednesday and then left his home on Saturday with his girlfriend, officials said A New Taipei City man has been fined NT$400,000 (US$13,221) and ordered into government quarantine after breaking home quarantine for a second time on Saturday. The 25-year-old man, surnamed Chen (陳) returned to Taiwan on Sunday last week and was ordered to home quarantine until Sunday. He was seen leaving his home on a scooter with his girlfriend on Saturday, three days after he was fined NT$200,000 for going outside to exercise, police said. Chen has now been placed in a quarantine center arranged by the district office and health center of the district where he lives, police said. Police warned the public
Taipei residents who stay at hotels in the city during their 14-day mandatory quarantine period are eligible to apply for the city’s NT$7,000 subsidy, with online applications to be launched next week. Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) on Monday said Taipei residents who have COVID-19 Health Declaration and Home Quarantine Notice dated after March 19 and a quarantine hotel receipt for the dates covered by the quarantine period, would be eligible for the subsidy. The Taipei City Government on Sunday told the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that so many city residents are under home quarantine that about 90 percent of