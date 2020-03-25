Taiwan and China are two separate nations, and cross-strait exchanges can be beneficial and should not be completely cut off, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) told lawmakers yesterday amid questions about the role of the Mainland Affairs Council and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan Statebuilding Party Legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) said COVID-19 has put the safety of Taiwanese at risk and could tarnish the nation’s reputation, as foreigners often confuse Chinese with Taiwanese “since they all have black hair and yellow skin.”
He asked Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) what the council’s responsibilities were, adding that the council should not be promoting cross-strait exchanges, which China could use to assimilate Taiwanese.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
The council works to ensure that protocols for cross-strait exchanges are observed, the nation’s sovereignty is respected and the safety needs of Taiwanese are met, the minister said.
Chen Po-wei said that he supports Taiwanese doing business with Chinese, but is against “detrimental” exchanges, including Chinese “united front” tactics.
Chen Ming-tong said that the government should have faith in its people, who would be able to clearly see through exchanges which is the better government, Taipei or Beijing.
The whole world has seen that Taiwan has done a better job than Beijing in containing COVID-19, Chen Ming-tong said, adding that exchanges would allow the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to have more such competitions.
The premier said that with the world hailing the “Taiwan model” for containing COVID-19, foreigners discriminating against Taiwanese at this time are clearly unaware.
China is a large nation and market, from which Taiwanese have made profits, so as long as national security is ensured and the nation is not absorbed, he supports the two sides having mutually beneficial and respectful exchanges, Su said.
The government encourages people to compare China and Taiwan so that they can clearly see the face of communist rule, he said.
Chen Po-wei suggested the government implement “defensive democracy” by testing Chinese applying to visit Taiwan on their understanding of the Anti-infiltration Act (反滲透法) and the differences between the two nations’ political systems, just as the US government tests prospective immigrants.
Chen Ming-tong said he respected the idea, but the Legislative Yuan would need to pass laws to allow such a move.
Chen Po-wei suggested that Hong Kongers be allowed to serve as recruits in the Republic of China military, and they could boost the nation’s working-age population.
Hong Kong is a younger society than Taiwan, and its people hate the Chinese more than Taiwanese do, he said.
Su replied that the government cares deeply about the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, but recruiting Hong Kongers for the military would require prudence.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday experienced an influx of Taiwanese returning from Europe and the US, many of whom said they had returned despite higher ticket prices as they are concerned about family members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 5am and 7am yesterday, 17 flights landed at the airport carrying 2,400 passengers, many of them from Australia and the US, Taoyuan International Airport Corp data showed. The attire of some of the arriving passengers — masks, goggles and some with full biohazard suits — demonstrated the severity of the pandemic in the nations in which they originated, the airport company said. A returning
While an annual wheat festival in Taichung’s Daya District (大雅) has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, entrance to the region’s golden wheat fields remain free for visitors, attracting scores of picture-taking tourists. Taichung’s Daya and Waipu (外埔) districts are the nation’s biggest and second-biggest wheat growing regions respectively, with the festival drawing tens of thousands of visitors each year. Despite the cancelation of the festival, which was scheduled for Saturday last week, tourists have continued to visit the golden wheat fields, especially crop circles created by Waipu farmers and student volunteers, who stamped on the crops with their feet to
ATTACKED: The patrol cutter, accompanied by two other vessels, was clearing illegal fishing nets when the fishing boats rammed it. Repairs are expected to cost NT$1.2m Taiwan’s newest Coast Guard Administration (CGA) patrol vessel was damaged after being rammed by Chinese fishing boats near Kinmen County. It was the second confrontation this month in which shots were fired to repel Chinese fishing boats. Chen Chien-wen (陳建文), chief of the coast guard’s Offshore Flotilla No. 9 unit for Kinmen County, said that on Monday a dozen Chinese fishing boats entered Taiwan’s territorial waters near Little Kinmen (小金門), also known as Lieyu (烈嶼), close to the coast of China’s Fujian Province. “We are happy to report that no coast guard personnel were hurt in the incident, but the new CGA