The National Communications Commission (NCC) aims to present draft regulations governing over-the-top (OTT) media providers before the end of July, NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said yesterday.
Chen made the announcement at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee in Taipei, at which he presented the budget plans for the Telecommunications Technology Center and Taiwan Network Information Center, which are supervised by the NCC.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) asked Chen about the commission’s progress on proposed regulations for OTT media, including Netflix, iQiyi and Line TV.
Photo: Chien Jung-fong, Taipei Times
Hong quoted Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) as saying that Chinese-backed streaming media would definitely be regulated, because the content would be available in every household and could “brainwash” people.
However, streaming media mostly offer entertainment content, not news programs, Hong said.
Hong asked why OTT content from China is a national security issue, when TV stations are allowed to broadcast Chinese TV series.
He asked if the regulations would handle Chinese streaming media differently from content from other countries.
If TV stations want to broadcast Chinese programs, the programs should be approved by the Ministry of Culture, Chen said.
However, such an obligation is not imposed on streaming media, he said.
Chen said that he has watched Iqiyi content, but he was not heavily influenced by it.
Cultural exchanges between Taiwan and China should be conducted on fair and equal terms, he said.
“Regulations should apply to OTT providers in Taiwan as well as those overseas,” he said.
“However, when cross-strait issues are involved, we would have to consult officials at the Mainland Affairs Council and the ministry,” he said, adding that other government agencies also handle cross-strait affairs under this principle.
While big online streaming media, such as iQiyi, would definitely be regulated, the commission has yet to determine how they would be managed, Chen said.
Hopefully, the draft OTT regulations would be unveiled before the NCC commissioners’ terms expire on July 31, Chen said, adding that the commission would hear the public’s comments on the draft.
One of the key principles in the regulations would focus on big streaming media that offer professionally produced content similar to those on broadcast media, Chen said.
Regulations would not be applicable to individuals who upload self-produced content to Facebook or Tiktok, he said.
DUAL IDENTITY: The newly elected KMT chairman said that he was born and raised in Taiwan, but from a cultural and historical viewpoint, he is also Chinese Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) on Tuesday said that he is “both Taiwanese and Chinese” at a meeting with former KMT chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱). The KMT is the Republic of China’s (ROC) founding party, Chiang said, adding that for the KMT, China is the ROC. “I was born and raised in Taiwan. I am Taiwanese,” he said. “From the perspective of blood origin, culture and history, I am also Chinese.” “On the basis of the Constitution of the ROC, I am an ROC national,” he added. Chiang and Hung reached a consensus during their discussion that the ROC
ONE ATOM THICK: A team synthesized boron nitride on a wafer and showed its efficiency in improving the performance of transistors made of 2D semiconductors A breakthrough in the manufacturing of insulation and semiconductor materials is expected to keep the nation at the forefront of IC chip fabrication, a team of researchers from National Chiao Tung University (NCTU) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said yesterday. The team was led by NCTU electron physics professor Chang Wen-hao (張文豪) and TSMC technology director Li Lain-jong (李連忠), previously a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences. The semiconductor industry has almost reached the limit of how small transistors can be, prompting researchers to search for new materials and fabrication methods, Chang told a news conference
SILVER LINING: The government’s response has created an opportunity to show the world what it is missing by excluding the nation from the WHO, Charles Chen said Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that he would ask government officials to assess the possibility of holding an online conference with international disease prevention experts to pass on the nation’s methods for containing COVID-19. Su made the remark when asked by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信) whether Taiwan — which last month participated remotely in a WHO forum on critical research and the development of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — could convene an online conference on ways to contain the novel coronavirus. As Taiwan has been the most successful nation in limiting the spread of the virus, the
‘ANCIENT SPECIES’: As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger, said Wu Chung-hsin, a professor at National Taiwan Normal University Bats have biological mechanisms that can boost their immune systems to combat viruses, an academic says. “There are many mechanisms in a bat’s body to fight viruses,” Wu Chung-hsin (吳忠信), a professor at National Taiwan Normal University’s School of Life Science, told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. “In the end, [bats] and viruses can coexist peacefully.” Bats are an “ancient species” that can repair their DNA and regulate their body temperature, Wu said. “When the viral load inside their body is high, they can increase their body temperature,” Wu said. As a bat’s temperature rises, its immune system becomes stronger. In a six-week study