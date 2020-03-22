The first of six sets of short-range automated defense weapons systems, purchased by the army, is to be deployed on Dongyin, an islet in the Matsu archipelago, to strengthen defenses in the area, the Ministry of National Defense said.
The funding for the NT$725 million (US$23.9 million) system would be spread across fiscal 2019 to 2021, with full deployment expected by the end of next year, it said on Saturday last week.
The Navy Command has purchased three sets for NT$200 billion, with the land-based variants expected to be deployed on Wuciou Island in Kinmen County, the ministry said.
The system was tested with live-fire trials at Wuciou and the Joint Forces Training Base in Pingtung County in 2014 and was on display at the 2017 Paris Air Show, it said.
The system is based on the locally produced T-75 20mm autocannon and buyers have the option of selecting the single-barrel XTR-101 or the twin-barrel XTR-102, the ministry said, adding that it can be used on land, or mounted on vehicles or ship prows.
It can be remotely controlled, making it significantly less dangerous to use as operators would be safe behind cover, it said.
The system also features a concentrated firing mechanism, allowing one person to operate of several systems at once to aim a concentrated barrage at priority targets, it said.
While the system does not use new technology, it has low overhead costs and utilizes mature photonic technology, the ministry said.
In other news, an article in the military section of Chinese Web site Sina Online said that while the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) usually names its Type 055 destroyers after cities with historic ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Taipei could not be ruled out as a option.
The article said that as of March 12, the PLAN had approved the name Zun Yi (遵義) for its third Type 055 destroyer, although in parentheses it also said that this was doubtful, as the third ship could be named Taipei, instead.
The Chinese Red Army, the forerunner of the PLA, in 1935 moved into Zunyi in Guizhou Province, one of the few cities that had not turned the Red Army away during the Long March. It was in Zunyi that the CCP had held a meeting that saw Mao Zedong (毛澤東) return to power in the party.
Taiwanese military personnel on Monday said that the Republic of China (ROC) Navy does not have a ship named Taipei.
However, they added that the Coast Guard Administration does.
The military also said that two of the ROC Navy’s Kangding-class destroyers, the Sining and Kunming , have the same names as PLAN Type 052-D missile destroyers.
The PLAN also has a Type 053 naval ship named Kangding , the same as the name of the ROC Navy’s Kangding-class destroyers, the military said.
A ROC Navy Cheng Kung-class frigate, the Zhenghe (鄭和), shares the same name as a PLAN ship, although the Chinese ship is not a combat vessel and is mainly used for training, it said.
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting
A suspended bridge near the Double Dragon Waterfalls (雙龍瀑布) in Nantou County is to open to tourists next month, the county government said. The 342m-long bridge, which hangs 110m above the ground, is currently the tallest and longest suspended bridge open for tourism in Taiwan, the county said, adding that it cost NT$55 million (US$1.82 million) to construct. People crossing the bridge can see the waterfall and surrounding scenery, a view that the county government hopes would attract more visitors to the region to stimulate the economy, particularly local hostels, it said. As part of local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
Demand for disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at airports is expected to increase after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice for 27 European countries, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, due to a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in those nations, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday. Outbound passengers departing to any of the nations after 2pm on Saturday would be subject to 14-day home quarantine if they return to Taiwan, the CECC said. The policy would raise the demand for the disease-prevention taxi
‘PATH OF CREATION’: Through more than two dozen collections of poetry and prose, Yang has inspired generations of Chinese-language poets and won numerous awards Renowned Taiwanese poet, essayist and critic Yang Mu (楊牧) died on Friday in a Taipei hospital at the age of 79, said Shiu Wen-wei (須文蔚), a professor of Sinophone literature at National Dong Hwa University. Yang, the pen name of Wang Ching-hsien (王靖獻), had suffered respiratory and heart ailments in the past few years, and was admitted to Cathay General Hospital’s intensive care unit last week after his health deteriorated, said Shiu, a longtime friend of Yang’s. He had been in a coma since being admitted and never regained consciousness, Shiu said, adding: “He passed away peacefully.” There will be no public funeral,