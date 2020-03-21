Taiwanese chemist Lee Yuan-tseh (李遠哲) is one of 10 Nobel Prize-winning scientists being honored in a photographic exhibition organized by the US’ National Academy of Sciences for their contributions to the field of human rights, Academia Sinica said on Tuesday.
Lee was selected by the academy’s Committee on Human Rights for the exhibition titled “Advancing Rights and Freedoms: Science, Human Dignity and the Nobel Prize,” which is being held at the academy’s Washington headquarters until June 1, the institute said in a news release.
In addition to portraits of the selected laureates, the exhibition features abstracts chronicling their respective human rights achievements, it said.
On its Web site, the exhibition cites Lee’s “efforts to call attention to the human rights implications of climate change,” which it said demonstrated “the profound and enduring connections between science and human rights, and the important role for science in advancing human dignity worldwide.”
The exhibition also recognizes Lee for his work in strengthening the International Human Rights Network of Academies and Scholarly Societies during his tenure as Academia Sinica president from 1994 to 2006, as well as his promotion of scientific freedom, Academia Sinica said.
Lee, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1986 and is professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkley, said in a statement that a commitment to human rights motivated his advocacy on the topic of climate change.
As climate change of human origin has already started affecting marginal populations, it needs to be approached as a global challenge to make the world a more equitable and democratic place, he said.
The academy, a nonprofit, non-governmental organization with more than 2,000 lifetime members, is closed through April 30 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a notice on its Web site said.
‘LOST MY MIND’: Police said that surveillance footage captured the incident, in which a man on a motorcycle was stabbed while waiting to pick up his sister A Taipei man faces homicide charges for allegedly stabbing and killing a motorist in New Taipei City on Friday, police said. Police said that Wang Ping-hua (王秉華), 23, who lives in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), was transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office, because prosecutors believed he was a possible flight risk. The incident took place on Friday at about 10 pm, when Wang was driving his car with his wife in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), investigators said, adding that the two were arguing over where to go to eat. Surveillance camera footage showed a man police identified as Wang exiting
A suspended bridge near the Double Dragon Waterfalls (雙龍瀑布) in Nantou County is to open to tourists next month, the county government said. The 342m-long bridge, which hangs 110m above the ground, is currently the tallest and longest suspended bridge open for tourism in Taiwan, the county said, adding that it cost NT$55 million (US$1.82 million) to construct. People crossing the bridge can see the waterfall and surrounding scenery, a view that the county government hopes would attract more visitors to the region to stimulate the economy, particularly local hostels, it said. As part of local efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,
‘PATH OF CREATION’: Through more than two dozen collections of poetry and prose, Yang has inspired generations of Chinese-language poets and won numerous awards Renowned Taiwanese poet, essayist and critic Yang Mu (楊牧) died on Friday in a Taipei hospital at the age of 79, said Shiu Wen-wei (須文蔚), a professor of Sinophone literature at National Dong Hwa University. Yang, the pen name of Wang Ching-hsien (王靖獻), had suffered respiratory and heart ailments in the past few years, and was admitted to Cathay General Hospital’s intensive care unit last week after his health deteriorated, said Shiu, a longtime friend of Yang’s. He had been in a coma since being admitted and never regained consciousness, Shiu said, adding: “He passed away peacefully.” There will be no public funeral,
Demand for disease-prevention taxi and vehicle rental services at airports is expected to increase after the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday issued a level 3 “warning” travel notice for 27 European countries, as well as Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, due to a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in those nations, Taoyuan International Airport Corp (TIAC) said yesterday. Outbound passengers departing to any of the nations after 2pm on Saturday would be subject to 14-day home quarantine if they return to Taiwan, the CECC said. The policy would raise the demand for the disease-prevention taxi