A New Taipei City man has been indicted on a coercion charge after allegedly harassing another man at his residence in the city’s Sanchong District (三重) for eight consecutive months.
The Sanchong man, surnamed Lin (林), said that the suspect, surnamed Kuo (郭), banged on his door at about 4am three to four times per week from June last year until January, the indictment said.
Each time, Kuo would allegedly yell: “I love you, Miss Chen,” in a profession of love to the woman who had previously lived at the address, it added.
Photo: Wang Ting-chuan, Taipei Times
Prosecutors said Kuo admitted during questioning that he knew the woman surnamed Chen (陳) had moved to another address, but that he was told by a Taoist deity to continue professing his love to Chen at the old address.
Prosecutors quoted Lin as saying that he eventually could no long bear the disturbances and went to the police for help.
The New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office found Kuo’s alleged actions to be “a disturbance of Lin’s rest, and a breach of his right to peace and quiet in his residence,” and proceeded with the indictment, prosecutors said.
Lin did not get proper sleep and had low energy levels during the day, they said.
“Proper sleep is something you cannot do without. A peaceful and quiet place of residence is directly tied to protecting proper sleep, and a person’s right to this is safeguarded under the law,” they said.
