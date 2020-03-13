The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board should be more actively involved in the investigation of accidents related to military aircraft after a second Black Hawk helicopter crash in January, a lawmaker said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee.
The Jan. 2 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crash killed eight military personnel on board, including then-chief of the general staff General Shen Yi-ming (沈一鳴).
In its investigation report released on Feb. 14, the Ministry of National Defense attributed the accident to the weather, terrain and human factors.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) questioned the validity of the report, as the investigation was conducted by the air force itself.
Modern technology has enabled pilots to set a safe operational altitude and flight route, as well as obtain instant weather information in flight, Lin said, adding that the weather radar would have informed the pilots where thick clouds had formed along the route.
“If flying through the clouds would cause a helicopter to crash, then the air force might as well only allow them to fly if it is sunny,” Lin said.
The board should do more than just decoding information from flight data and cockpit voice recorders, also known as “black boxes,” he said.
“People across the nation were pained to hear that high-ranking military officials died in the helicopter crash. How can anyone expect the truth behind the crash to surface if the air force was also responsible for conducting the investigation? It was the same reason that we did not let the Taiwan Railways Administration [TRA] investigate the Puyuma Express derailment in 2018,” he said.
Lin said he also disagreed with the ministry’s solution to the problem, which is to have experienced air force pilots and pilot trainers operate the helicopter if it is carrying top military officials.
The board was established in August last year to have an independent third-party investigate the causes of major transportation accidents in a fair, just and open manner, he said, adding that the board should speak up.
Some of the board’s members should be pilots as well, he said.
In response, board Chairman Young Hong-tsu (楊宏智) said that the air force had formed a committee to investigate the helicopter crash, but it did not ask board officials to attend the committee meetings.
The board, previously known as the Aviation Safety Council, signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry 10 years ago, allowing the board to assist the ministry when there is an accident involving military aircraft.
Young said the data collected in the past two decades showed that 80 percent of aviation accidents were caused by human errors.
However, the board is only authorized to investigate accidents involving civil aircraft, he said.
Young also dismissed a report that the ministry is investigating if the board had leaked crucial information to the news media.
The source of the false report was an academic institution, which meant to sway public opinion through the messages it posted on Facebook, he said.
The Taipei District Court on Wednesday turned down appeals to lift travel bans imposed on Hong Kong businessman Lam Yuk (林旭) and Chinese national Su Jianfeng (蘇劍鋒), who prosecutors said are suspected of working for the head of a Chinese spy ring in Taiwan. Taipei prosecutors said that Lam and Su were working for Xiang Xin (向心) and his wife, Kung Ching (龔青), in a case related to self-confessed Chinese spy William Wang Liqiang (王立強), and all four were placed under travel restrictions as part of an ongoing investigation into the case. Lam’s and Su’s lawyers said that as the two
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in