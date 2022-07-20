Tawan’s Po Li-wei, left, watches as Chang Ko-chi returns during one of their men’s doubles Yonex Taipei Open matches yesterday. It was the first day of the event, which saw the duo beat Taiwan’s Lin Bing-wei and Yu Sheng-po 13-21, 21-17, 21-16. However, they lost 21-18, 21-23, 21-19 to Hong Kong’s Law Cheuk-him and Yeung Nga-ting.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked