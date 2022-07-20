Taiwan’s Chou bags nine-ball silver at World Games

HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against