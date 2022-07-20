Taiwan’s national basketball squad were on Monday knocked out of the FIBA Asia Cup in an agonizing one-point buzzer-beater loss to Jordan in at Istora Stadium in Jakarta.
Taiwan gave up a lead of 9 points with just over a minute left to fall 97-96 to Jordan in their quarter-finals qualifier.
Despite having led for most of the game, at one point by as much as 11 points, Taiwan ran out of steam in the third quarter, allowing Jordan to go on a 26-20 run.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan then managed to gain a nine-point lead, taking the total to 91-82, after guard Chen Ying-chun sank a jump shot with little over 1 minute left in the game.
However, chaos erupted with 55 seconds left in the game. Taiwan center William Artino fouled for a fifth time while trying to defend against Jordanian sharpshooter Freddy Ibrahim.
Ibrahim went on to score 9 of his 19 points, including the game-winning three-point buzzer-beater, sending Jordan to their second consecutive Asian Cup quarter-final and shattering Taiwan’s dreams of making it to their first quarter-final in the regional championship since 2013.
Taiwan head coach Charles Parker said his team “played their hearts out.”
“I have nothing negative to say about our team, nothing negative to say about Jordan. I think it was an evenly matched game and it came down to an incredible shot,” Parker said.
Artino, Taiwan’s 2.11m-tall naturalized US-born center, said he deserved a lot of the blame for the loss.
“I have to figure out a way to continue to stay in the game and not take myself out of the game and make free throws. And I feel like I let down my team and I feel like I let down a whole nation, so I apologize and I’ll continue to work better at being more controlled and on my free throws as well,” said Artino, who shot 3-8 from the free-throw line.
Jordan shooting guard Dar Tucker led all scorers with 36 points, shooting 66.7 percent from the floor, while Chen led the Taiwan team with 20 points.
HOLDING ON: Chou narrowly avoided elimination in the opening round last week, but after a comeback victory, she dominated nearly every opponent on her way to the final Taiwanese pool player Chou Chieh-yu on Saturday won a silver medal at the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, finishing second to Kelly Fisher of Great Britain in the women’s nine-ball competition. In the final, Chou jumped off to an early 3-0 lead, but was soon overtaken by Fisher, who was last year ranked the world’s leading female player. Fisher romped home with a 9-5 score to snag the gold medal in the women’s nine-ball, and Chou walked away with silver, Taiwan’s sixth silver of the Games. Chou said in a Sports Administration statement that she had wanted to play a defensive style against
With a heat wave building toward a sweltering peak, Tour de France organizers were ready to pour tens of thousands of liters of cold water onto a route that risks melting at road temperatures of 60°C. Riders on Friday battled the heat as the peloton gave up its pursuit of an escape group. The peloton had already been punished by the two days of monster mountain climbs, such as the Alpe d’Huez won by Tom Pidcock. On Wednesday’s dramatic stage to Col du Granon, two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar, known to dislike heat, wilted and lost his lead in temperatures well over
Taiwan on Saturday finished third in Group B of the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia, after a 15-point loss to China set them up for a quarter-finals qualification matchup. Following the 95-80 loss to China, Taiwan finished the round-robin group phase with a 1-2 record, trailing an undefeated South Korea and regional powerhouse China, which was 2-1 at the tournament played at Istora Stadium in Jakarta. Bahrain finished last in the group with three defeats. In each of the four groups at the Asia Cup, four teams compete for the top spot, which automatically puts them through to the quarter-finals of the Asia
Taiwanese badminton ace Tai Tzu-ying yesterday sailed through to the second round of the women’s singles at the Singapore Open, while Chou Tien-chen advanced in the men’s singles. Top-seed Tai overpowered compatriot Pai Yu-po in straight games 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round match that lasted only 29 minutes at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The opening game was a back-and-forth affair, with the score tied 10 times. However, after being locked at 12-12, Tai scored four consecutive points to pull away. In the second game, Pai pulled ahead briefly, but Tai soon overpowered her to take a comfortable 10-1 lead, from which she never looked