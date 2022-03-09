Duplantis beats own pole vault world record

AFP, BELGRADE





Armand Duplantis on Monday said that “this is just the start” as he broke his own world record in the pole vault, clearing 6.19m at his third attempt at the indoor meeting in Belgrade.

“I feel like I can jump a lot higher than I’ve jumped. I feel like this is just a start. I think there are a lot more barriers to push, getting into the 6.20s,” Duplantis told reporters.

The record came in the arena where the IAAF World Indoor Championships are to start on Friday next week with the men’s pole vault final on that Sunday.

Sweden’s Armand Duplantis jumps to clear a pole and break his own pole vaulting world record at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver meeting in Belgrade on Monday. Photo: AFP

The 22-year-old Swedish Olympic champion broke the world record in an almost empty hall, and in a competition where he was the only top-ranked pole vaulter. After easily clearing 5.61m, 5.85m and then 6m, he passed 6.19m at his third attempt, before rushing into the arms of his girlfriend at the edge of the track for a kiss.

“I don’t usually practice with heights like this, but I felt really confident going to it today,” Duplantis said. “The only thing that was on my mind from the beginning was the world record. “That was the only thing I cared about today. If I didn’t break the world record, I was going to be upset.”

“I think I’ve tried 6.19m 50 times,” he said. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it’s a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I’m really happy.”

He had already attempted 6.19m this winter in Karlsruhe and Berlin in Germany, Uppsala in Sweden, and Birmingham in England, without success.

“From now on I will attack 6.20m, even in two weeks,” he said, sure of his strength compared with the solid competition of the US’ Chris Nilsen, who cleared 6.05m on Friday in Rouen, France.

The Swede had held the record since February 2020, when he cleared 6.17m in Torun in Poland and then 6.18m in Glasgow, Scotland, a week later.