Lionel Messi on Tuesday scored his maiden goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their 2-0 UEFA Champions League victory against Manchester City — and there was a sense of relief at the Ligue 1 club after the Argentine’s stuttering start to the season.
Messi had been unconvincing in his first three appearances since joining on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona, but he reminded everyone of his talent on Tuesday.
After a quiet first half, the diminutive forward linked up with Kylian Mbappe and found the top corner to effectively wrap up the win in the 74th minute.
Photo: AP
His goal sent the Parc des Princes crowd into raptures and prompted a rare celebration from coach Mauricio Pochettino.
“I’ve spent 20 years watching him score goals from the other side of the opposite pavement — and it’s the first time he scores for a team I manage, so I had to celebrate,” Pochettino said, smiling. “You need this type of performance and players like him need to feel the back of the net. He needs to create links within the team after 20 years in Barcelona.”
Expectations have been high for PSG’s Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. Last weekend, Pochettino had to play down talk of a fallout between the Frenchman and the Brazilian.
While they have yet to gel, Tuesday’s game showed promise.
“I am very happy to have scored,” said Messi, back on the pitch after sitting out two games with a bruised knee. “I haven’t played much recently. Only one game [at the Parc des Princes] — this is the second one here. I am gradually adapting to my new team, to my teammates.”
City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona from 2008 to 2012, said his team played well, but it was impossible to stop Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.
“I wish [Messi] the best. I hope that he’s happy and enjoying it here. He made me so happy when we were together,” Guardiola added.
