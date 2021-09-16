US Soccer offers ‘identical’ pay deal

REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure

AFP, LOS ANGELES





The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute.

A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

“US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams,” the federation said.

US soccer player Megan Rapinoe speaks at an Equal Pay Day event at the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington on March 24. Photo: AFP

“This proposal will ensure that USWNT and USMNT players remain among the highest-paid senior national team players in the world, while providing a revenue sharing structure that would allow all parties to begin anew and share collectively in the opportunity that combined investment in the future of US Soccer will deliver over the course of a new CBA,” the federation added.

The statement comes after USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone last week said that the body hopes to “equalize” FIFA World Cup prize money paid to its men’s and women’s teams.

The issue of World Cup prize money is the cornerstone of litigation filed by the women’s team against the USSF.

On Tuesday, the federation said that it would not agree to any collective bargaining agreement that “does not take the important step of equalizing FIFA World Cup prize money.”

“US Soccer remains eager, ready and willing to meet with both players’ associations and the players as soon as possible and as often as needed, either separately or together, to get a deal done and focus on the future of soccer,” the federation said.